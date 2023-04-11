Ariana Madix from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Joins 10 Real Housewives Who Competed on ‘DWTS’

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been through a lot of public drama in the past year, and the Bravolebrity is preparing to let out all her frustrations on the dance floor. Madix will reportedly be one of the contestants competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the upcoming 32nd season of the hit series. She joins many other reality TV stars who have done the same thing over the years, including 10 Real Housewives stars.

Ariana Madix | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna competed on Dancing With the Stars on season 2 of the show way back in 2006. She was partnered with professional dancer Louis van Amstel.

In the end, Rinna was eliminated just before the finale, ultimately placing fourth in the season.

Joanna Krupa

Former The Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa put on her dancing shoes on season 9 of DWTS, which aired in 2009. She was partnered with Derek Hough, who has since gone on to be a judge on the show.

Krupa fared just as well as Rinna did, placing fourth overall.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is a star in the Real Housewives world, and she was a star on DWTS as well. She was paired with dancer Tony Dovolani on season 18 of the show in 2014. Ultimately, she ended her run in seventh place.

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne laced up her dancing shoes for the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. She danced all season long with DWTS figure Gleb Savchenko. Jayne came in ninth place on the season.

Kim Fields

Kim Fields was known to many for her acting work before becoming a reality TV personality. The Real Housewives of Atlanta introduced her to new audiences everywhere, as did her run on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars in 2016.

Fields and her partner Sasha Farber ended the season in a tie for seventh place.

Denise Richards

Before she became a fixture on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actor Denise Richards competed on Dancing With the Stars on season 8, which aired in 2009, nearly a decade before she joined RHOBH.

Richards didn’t last long in the competition. She and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy came in 12th place.

Lisa Vanderpump

Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump has been known for her time on reality shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. In 2013, she took her talents to the dance floor for the 16th season of Dancing With the Stars.

Vanderpump and Gleb Savchenko ended the season in 10th place.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann went from RHOA to DWTS in 2015. Zolciak-Biermann competed on the 21st season of the show with her partner Tony Dovolani. Ultimately, she and Dovolani came in 11th place.

Kenya Moore

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars welcomed Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore to the dance floor in 2021. She was paired with dancer Brandon Armstrong for the season and ultimately came in 10th place.

Teresa Giudice

The most recent Real Housewives cast member to join Dancing With the Stars, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice joined DWTS season 31 in 2022. Giudice was paired with dancer Pasha Pashkov and ended the season in 15th place.