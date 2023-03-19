Ashton Kutcher Called Jon Cryer and ‘Two and a Half Men’ Experience ‘Pure Delight’

Two and a Half Men needed another actor to fill the gap in the main cast. The showrunners approached multiple people, and one high-profile star turned down a million-dollar offer. It was not long until Ashton Kutcher received the opportunity to join the cast.

Kutcher agreed to be a lead character and realized he got to star alongside Jon Cryer. Cryer had already worked on various movies and shows beforehand. Kutcher has seen his previous projects and felt excited to work with him.

Ashton Kutcher was in ‘Two and a Half Men’ for four years

In 2011, Kutcher joined the cast of Two and a Half Men during its ninth season. He replaced Charlie Sheen and had the lead role of Walden Schmidt for the show’s last four seasons. The character first appears depressed and tries to drown himself in the ocean.

Afterward, Walden begins to hang around the other central characters. He is a billionaire but proves to be emotionally immature plenty of times.

Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher on ‘Two and a Half Men’ | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

Kutcher initially did not want to be on Two and a Half Men. It seemed no one wanted to join after Sheen left, but Kutcher did after the network offered a sizable paycheck. The actor earned millions during the four years he was on the series.

In fact, Kutcher received around $800,000 for each episode, which was more than some of his co-stars. Walden became one of his notable roles, and the actor’s net worth is over $200 million.

Kutcher loved working with Cryer

Ashton Kutcher has a sweet message for #TwoAndAHalfMen costar Jon Cryer: http://t.co/GU3jN7NErz pic.twitter.com/JMnIoN8i8p — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 19, 2015

According to Vanity Fair, Kutcher already knew how fun a sitcom was due to his time on That ’70s Show. He compared being on set to “a family that liked making people laugh.” He liked acting alongside his cast members but enjoyed starring with Cryer.

As a kid, Kutcher saw many movies that featured Cryer. Therefore, he was a pretty big fan of the star before Two and a Half Men aired. He was happy to have screen time with Cryer frequently.

“So, the idea that I was actually in a scene, let alone a show, with Jon Cryer is bonkers to me ’cause he’s so brilliant and so wonderful and such a kind human being,” Kutcher said. “I got to join that group and be a part of that and share scenes with Jon Cryer on a regular basis for a couple of years. It was a pure delight.”

Cryer and Kutcher seemed to have gotten along well while filming the popular sitcom. Fans enjoyed watching the two play off each other. Kutcher still thinks fondly of him years after the show ended.

Ashton Kutcher and Jon Cryer have something in common

Demi Moore has come out saying that she regrets having threesomes with Ashton Kutcher in new book https://t.co/JrgWuEDVfO pic.twitter.com/z5trGjUX0C — Page Six (@PageSix) September 20, 2019

Cryer and Kutcher are both well-known actors who have starred as leads in Two and a Half Men. The two also have another thing in common. Both of them were in a relationship with Demi Moore.

Cryer first met Moore in 1984 while filming No Small Affair, and the two fell in love. He found out that she was dating other people while they were together. They eventually parted ways, but Cryer still admires her nonetheless. Moore later went on to meet and date Kutcher.

The two greatly loved each other and got married in 2005. Moore liked that he seemed mature for his age but felt that she placed too much pressure on him. Their marriage began to face issues, and the pair officially divorced in 2013. Kutcher later married his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis.