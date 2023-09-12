Does Prince Harry want to relocate from Montecito to Malibu? According to the duke's biographer that's what Meghan wants, not Harry.

Reports have been swirling that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are ready to leave their quiet Montecito neighborhood behind and move to glitzy Malibu.

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured an $8 million plot of land in early September fueling rumors that they are looking to relocate. The plot is relatively close to Kim Kardashian’s residence. The reality star is supposedly friendly with the couple. And while the house-hunting reports have not been confirmed, the woman who interviewed Prince Harry for his biography is discussing why he wouldn’t want to live in that area but Meghan would.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception in Johannesburg, South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Why Prince Harry’s biographer says he ‘scared’ and doesn’t want to move

Angela Levin is an author who spent time with the duke in 2017 for his biography Harry: Conversations with the Prince. She weighed in on the recent reports that the Sussexes are looking to move to the celebrity enclave of Malibu because Meghan “absolutely” wants to live closer to Hollywood and Harry has no choice in the matter.

“I don’t think Harry wants to be in Malibu,” Levin told Sky News Australia. “They went and spent a short time in Los Angeles, and he hated it. He doesn’t want to be with celebrities, and I think that’s quite a statement from Meghan. [He can] like it or lump it.

“If he doesn’t want it, what will he do? He’s scared … He could say ‘Well I’m not coming’ and stay in Montecito. She’ll move over there because she’s near her PR and she’s near where all the deals are done.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry’s current Montecito mansion is not for sale

For now, the Sussexes’ $14 million Montecito mansion is not up for sale.

The home, which Meghan called “healing and calm” during her 2022 interview with The Cut, is the first and only property she and her husband currently own in the Golden State. The house has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The rooms and main living spaces are adorned with classic wooden beams and feature large windows to allow the sun to flow through the space. The residence also includes a gym, a game and arcade room, a wine cellar, and an office the couple share.

Front gate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estate in Montecito, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Outside it boasts a large pool, a tennis court, rose gardens, a terrace with a wood-fired stove and barbecue, and a chicken coop (which was featured in their 2021 primetime special with neighbor Oprah Winfrey).

Some of the Sussexes’ other famous neighbors in Montecito include Gwyneth Paltrow and their pals Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Before they tied the knot, Meghan rented a home in Toronto’s Seaton Village while she was filming Suits and the prince lived in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.