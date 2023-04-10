Author of Prince Harry’s Biography Thinks Duke and Meghan Are ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Coronation Balcony Snub

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have not yet confirmed if they will attend King Charles III’s coronation. Many royal watchers believed that Harry and Meghan’s attendance depended on whether a list of demands they had would be met. This speculation began after the Duke of Sussex said during an interview in January that a lot needed to be discussed and he hoped his family would have those talks with him before he committed to going.

While the king is said too busy to organize a meeting with his youngest son before the event on May 6, another demand the couple reportedly put forth is to be featured with their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony. That demand too has been denied, and now Prince Harry’s biographer believes the Sussexes are “furious” they won’t be included in that big moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to unveil a plaque in New Zealand | STR/AFP via Getty Images

Report Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to be on the balcony

There have been conflicting reports about whether or not the duke and duchess wanted to or thought they should appear on the balcony after Harry’s father and stepmother are officially crowned.

Marie Claire reported that following the coronation ceremony there will be a procession through the streets of London and “once the procession reaches the Palace, the king will take to the balcony and wave at the crowds with the rest of the royal family members and their children. This is where Harry and Meghan have requested inclusion.”

However, according to sources who spoke to The Mirror, reports of the Sussexes’ demand to be included on the balcony are “wide of the mark.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Biographer believes the Sussexes are ‘furious’ over snub

Author and commentator Angela Levin, who spent time with the Duke of Sussex when she wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, believes that the Sussexes did want to stand on the balcony and be seen with the rest of the royals and are “absolutely furious” after learning they cannot.

Levin told Sky News Australia: “They have made demands about standing on the balcony … They demand that they are on there with their children, and also that they wanted an apology first [before] this state event … None of that has worked. The authority and the kindness from them, nobody is interested in. So they won’t be there.”

Levin added: “I expect they are absolutely furious.”

Who will be on the balcony after the coronation?

The final group to appear on the balcony with King Charles include Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The king’s sister Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence will also be there as well as Charles’ brother Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex).

Rounding out the 15 royals who will stand on the balcony are the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s cousins the Duke of Kent with his sister Princess Alexandra, and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The monarch’s other sibling, Prince Andrew, will not make a balcony appearance because like Meghan and Harry, the disgraced duke is no longer a working royal.