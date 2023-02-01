Who Is Ava Green on ‘Will Trent’?

It’s no surprise that many women flock to Will Trent on ABC‘s Will Trent — he’s a handsome guy who happens to be one of the best agents in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Plus, Will’s care for his chihuahua Betty is heartwarming, to say the least. So when Ava Green meets him in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out,” she’s obviously charmed.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers from Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out.”]

Julia Chan as Ava Green and Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

Ava Green is connected to Will and Faith’s case in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5

The synopsis for “The Look Out” reads, “When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a robbery gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the murder of a local realtor in an investigation which quickly takes a dark turn.”

The robbery, which ended in Brooke Conlan getting shot, leads Will and his partner Faith Mitchell to Ava in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5. Will initially suspects that Ava was the lookout inside the club for the shooter. However, once he and Faith arrive at Ava’s apartment, they realize they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Ava had been a part of a heist crew that committed a string of robberies. But she wasn’t involved in the shooting of Brooke. However, that doesn’t mean Ava can’t help Will in his investigation in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5.

Based on the obvious chemistry between them, we suspect that episode 5 won’t be the last we see of Ava in the ABC show. However, Ava doesn’t appear to be based on a character from the Will Trent book series.

Julia Chan plays Ava Green in ‘Will Trent’

Julia Chan guest stars as Ava Green in Will Trent Season 1, but this, by far, isn’t her first television appearance.

Will Trent fans might recognize Chan from her guest roles in Rookie Blue, Gotham, and Schitt’s Creek. The actor also starred in Saving Hope, BoJack Horseman, Katy Keene, and Archive 81. And she appeared in films such as Silent House and A Kid Like Jake.

It’s unclear if and when Chan will pop up as Ava again in Will Trent. But, as fans, we hope to see her very soon. Will and Ava’s chemistry was too good to waste.

Meet the rest of the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 5 cast

Besides Julia Chan as Ava Green, the cast of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5 included:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Bluebell as Betty

Onye Eme-Akwari as Pudge

Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell

Ben VanderMey as Chris Conlan

Isaiah Stratton as Officer O’Hara

Alex Mickiewicz as Lucas

Randy Bernales as Gregory Pardee

Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

