‘Bachelor in Paradise’: 6 Bachelorettes From Zach’s Season Likely to be in Paradise

As soon as the women step out of the limo on the first night of The Bachelor, viewers wonder which ones will end up on Bachelor in Paradise. Not to worry, because fans do the same thing with the men on The Bachelorette.

ABC has already announced the next Bachelorette will be Charity Lawson, a fan favorite from the current season with Zach Shallcross. As The Bachelor winds down, who else might be joining the spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise?

Will we see Ariel Frenkel on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Zach and Ariel on ‘The Bachelor’ | ABC / Contributor

Ariel Frenkel from New York City made it all the way to overnight dates, where she did not have sex with Zach because he took “sex off the table.”

The longer Ariel lasted through the season, the more the audience loved her. She described herself as “adventurous, sophisticated, [and] unapologetically herself” in her Bachelor bio. She is also a self-proclaimed “woman of the world and has traveled everywhere, from Europe to Asia to South America and more.” The Bachelor may have blown it by letting her go.

Fans just hope her brother will be more accepting than he was with Zach if she meets the love of her life in paradise.

Aly Jacobs may show up on the beaches of paradise

Aly Jacobs literally fell for Zach when she jumped out of an airplane with him. She may not have stolen Zach’s heart, but she did win over fans. Her Bachelor bio reads, “With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love!”

The healthcare strategist was well-liked in the house, and her bubbly personality would be a breath of fresh air on the beach. Hopefully, she can be away from her beloved Goldendoodle named Texas long enough to find love in paradise.

Brianna Thorbourne may not have stayed on ‘The Bachelor’ for long, but she may do better in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Brianna Thorbourne received “America’s First Impression Rose” before Zach’s season even began, so who would have thought she would make an early exit?

That’s exactly what she did. The rose made her feel insecure because Zach didn’t give it. Things didn’t get any better for the entrepreneur when she felt bullied by some of the other contestants, so she self-eliminated during episode three.

Though she didn’t get far on The Bachelor, there was some drama surrounding her while she was there. Viewers of Paradise love drama, so it may be a perfect fit.

Brooklyn Willie and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ could be a perfect fit

Speaking of drama, Brooklyn Willie would be fun to watch on Bachelor in Paradise. Although she told Us Weekly that she was “blindsided” by not getting a rose on her one-on-one date with Zach, some women in the house were not sorry to see her go.

Some believe the rodeo racer was too tough on fellow contestant Kat Izzo, and their tiff continued on The Women Tell All.

Brooklyn clearly has attitude and has no problem speaking her mind. She would be compelling to watch in a group setting like Paradise.

If Brooklyn shows up, will Kat Izzo join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as well?

Kat Izzo was a definite frontrunner during the beginning of Zach’s season. Things took a turn when she pulled The Bachelor for a kiss before he went on his one-on-one date with Charity.

While Charity certainly wasn’t happy, it was Brooklyn who called her out on it. She then said something again, and again, and again. Things got worse and worse between the two women until they were sent home on the same night.

Paradise loves to have feuding contestants on the show, so if one appears, the other may also show up.

It would be great if they become best friends like former enemies Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi did last year.

Will fan-favorite Jess Girod spend a few weeks at the beach?

The audience loved Jess Girod. Clearly, there for the right reasons, her sweet and bubbly personality was fun to watch. And we cannot forget the body glitter. She sparkled her way through her time on The Bachelor.

Zach may not have understood that the merchandise coordinator was upset that she didn’t receive a one-on-one, but the viewers did. That’s why she was there, Zach — to spend time with you. Duh.

Now that she’s done with all that, Jess may find her epic love story on the beach in Bachelor in Paradise.