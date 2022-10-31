‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Another Bachelor Nation Contestant Comments on Olu

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues with more twists and turns, and fans are excited to see who hits the beach next. Recently, the Bachelor in Paradise cast experienced a twist that separated the existing couples and introduced them to new potential love interests. Olu Onajide hit the beach but left quickly. Now, some Bachelor Nation cast members are talking negatively about Olu.

Brandon Jones posted about Olu Onajide’s unsavory behavior on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Olu Onajide hoped to find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. He joined the cast during the twist that separated the couples. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it far. Host Jesse Palmer announced that he and Rick Leach had to head home quickly after first arriving, as they weren’t making lasting connections with any of the women.

Some fans watching Paradise noticed how the women praised Rick’s demeanor, but they noted they didn’t want to get to know Olu further. This prompted suspicion regarding Olu’s behavior.

Later on, Brandon Jones posted negatively about Olu on Instagram before deleting the post. “If they choose to not show the disgusting actions that man did next couple episodes you better keep me off a podcast,” he wrote. Brandon didn’t elaborate on the “actions,” but some fans guessed it had to do with Serene Russell.

Brandon Jones didn’t discuss Olu Onajide’s behavior on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But it seems he’s not the only one to take issue with the contestant. Martin Gelbspan, another contestant who knew Olu from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, commented after Brandon’s post.

“The truth finally comes out …,” he wrote, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit.

Given Martin’s post, it seems Olu’s alleged bad behavior didn’t just happen in Paradise. But many fans aren’t convinced that Olu did anything worth talking about.

“Either spill the tea or don’t say anything at all,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I love how Brandon completely backs down, goes on a podcast, and says absolutely nothing.”

“IDK — Martin has it out for Olu since they weren’t on the best terms during Michelle’s season,” another fan commented.

“I desperately wish these people would just talk instead of posting riddles,” yet another fan wrote.

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion? Production might address the situation then

The Olu situation might get addressed during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. So, when is the reunion happening?

The official Instagram page doesn’t list the reunion, but the two-night finale event airs Nov. 21 and 22, 2022. The reunion will likely air after the finale concludes on the second night.

Not only do fans want to hear about the Olu situation during the reunion, but they also have questions about the couples who make it to the end. Victoria Fuller was involved in cheating rumors after she was spotted in Italy with Greg Grippo. Reality Steve suggests this will also get addressed during the reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

