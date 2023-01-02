‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tyler Norris Got a DM From Brittany Galvin’s Mom After Their Split

Bachelor in Paradise is one of the most popular spinoffs in the iconic Bachelor franchise. After premiering on television in 2014, the show quickly rose to dominate ratings. These days, many viewers tune in to watch fan-favorite people from the Bachelor universe seek love in a tropical setting.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Over the years, a few couples have found true love – but others have quickly crashed and burned, splitting up not long after the final rose is presented. Recently, Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, a couple that got together in the show’s most recent season, broke up, prompting each party to dish out why the relationship failed. Norris, however, still heard from select members of Galvin’s family, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin got together in Season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin reveal that they split just weeks after leaving #BachelorInParadise as a couple https://t.co/s2qI2k9KHa pic.twitter.com/x4a2zxkjE6 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 23, 2022

Norris and Galvin captivated fans on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. As one of the final six couples left by the end of the season, Norris and Galvin left the beach together, leaving many fans to assume that they would be together for quite some time.

Norris and Galvin embarked on their new relationship, meeting each other’s families and stepping out together. However, according to Women’s Health, it wasn’t long before things went sour. Norris and Galvin broke up, confirming their split on the recent Bachelor in Paradise reunion special.

“It’s clear that we’re not together,” Norris said, as reported by Hollywood Life. “You think that you found something that could potentially be forever. I thought I had that, but I didn’t. It’s definitely tough.”

What did Tyler Norris recently say about his split from Brittany Galvin?

On the reunion, Norris explained that things started to go bad between the couple after they met each other’s families. Norris revealed that Galvin opted to travel to London and Italy, ultimately FaceTiming him while she was in Italy to explain that she felt that they were “two different people.”

In the wake of the split, Norris has been opening up about the split and how they have handled the situation. Recently, Norris paid a visit to the Chicks in the Office YouTube channel, admitting that it’s been hard to fully shake the relationship, especially since Galvin’s mom reached out to him after the breakup.

“It wasn’t even a bad breakup,” he admitted. “She hadn’t messaged me at all,” Norris said, speaking of Galvin, then revealing that Galvin’s mom had DM’d him regarding a promo for Bachelor in Paradise after the split. “So I sent her (Galvin) a message, saying ‘I guess you didn’t tell your mom we broke up’… she said she did, and that was pretty much it.”

Brittany Galvin opened up about the end of her romance with Tyler Norris

Life after Paradise looked good on them. ? Now, onto the real world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SH5YZNvd9H — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 29, 2022

Norris isn’t the only one who has opened up about the ending of the romance – recently, Galvin sat down with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, noting that she got a lot of backlash after news of the split went public.

According to Bachelor Nation, Galvin said, “A lot of people sent me hate for breaking up with him over FaceTime, but when you only dated someone for a month and a half, and you live long distance, I don’t really know the way you’re supposed to go about it.”

She also shared that she and Norris were never able to get on the same page regarding their vision for the future. “After we had a few conversations, I expressed to him that I needed a break, but that never really happened,” Galvin said. Ultimately, their romance might not have worked out, but Galvin is still open to love in the future.