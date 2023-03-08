Bachelor Mansion Is Available for Rent on Airbnb

Hardcore fans of The Bachelor franchise can now rent out Bachelor Mansion on Airbnb, but the property doesn’t come cheap. Located in the Santa Monica mountains, the luxurious building offers quite a unique experience. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bachelor Mansion | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Who owns Bachelor Mansion?

Bachelor Mansion is also known as Villa De La Vina. The beautiful 10-acre property sits within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu. The property is owned by Marshall Haraden, contractor and president of The Marshall Group, according to Men’s Health.

The outlet reported in 2019 that the Haradan family lives at the villa, save for twice a year when they leave for a little over a month so ABC can film The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Preparation for the show is evidently a bit of a hassle.

“Everything leaves—everything that’s not tied down, that’s not part of the home. Curtains, TVs, pots and pans, clothes—everything in one day goes out,” Haradan told Men’s Health. “And then they take two weeks to put it together the way they want it, and they shoot for X amount of days, and then they spend two weeks to put it back.”

Fans can rent Bachelor Mansion on Airbnb

It’s not clear whether the Haradan family still lives at Bachelor Mansion when the franchise isn’t filming because the property is now listed on Airbnb. Bachelor Nation can rent Villa De La Vina for a whopping $30,00 per night.

Airbnb says the property has 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, as well as a one-of-a-kind pool, two jacuzzis, and a pool table. It also features “hand-crafted furniture” and “eye-popping views.” Guests can explore their favorite spots from The Bachelor franchise while staying at Villa De La Vina.

Haradan also pointed out the property’s “man cave” in a video from Open House TV. This room includes the pool table, as well as a fireplace, bar, and wine cellar. The doors also open up to the gorgeous pool area.

Filming at Bachelor Mansion isn’t as luxurious as it might seem

While renting out Bachelor Mansion on Airbnb certainly sounds like a luxurious experience, filming episodes of the show isn’t quite the same. Around 25 contestants stay in the 7-bedroom villa, sleeping in bunk beds and sharing rooms. Not to mention there are plenty of late nights spent filming the show.

“We have to do our own cooking, our own laundry. We do everything you would do when you’re at home, except be able to go outside of your home,” Leslie Hughes, a contestant from Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, told The Daily Beast.

“All of the clothes, hair supplies, and makeup are brought in from home, so it’s up to the women to look presentable for the cameras. It’s a lot of suitcases,” she continued. With that in mind, enjoying the villa during a vacation sounds a lot better.

