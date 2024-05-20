Joan Vassos is looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' but not marriage right away. Vassos plans to get to know her suitor outside of the show before making any major decisions.

Joan Vassos is set to appear this fall as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. Vassos is familiar with the world of dating competitions. She appeared in Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor and was a fan favorite before self-eliminating in week three. While Vassos is optimistic about her chances of finding love on The Golden Bachelorette, fans shouldn’t get prepped for another golden wedding. Vassos recently revealed wedding bells aren’t in her near future, despite being the lead on a dating show that regularly ends in engagement.

Joan Vassos isn’t getting married immediately after ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Joan Vassos is excited about the prospect of finding her perfect match. Still, The Golden Bachelorette fans shouldn’t expect to see the mother of four and educator walk down the aisle on national TV just months after her season airs. Unlike Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, Vassos is in no rush to marry.

Joan Vassos | James Clark/Disney via Getty Images

During an interview with CNN, Vassos discussed what she’ll look for in her next big love and how she envisions the relationship progressing. Vassos said she is open to ending The Golden Bachelorette as an engaged woman. Still, she isn’t looking to rush into marriage. She said it takes a lot of time to truly know someone. Vassos said she hopes to get to know whoever she picks better in the real world before making any legal decisions.

Location is going to play a role in Joan Vassos’ decision, too

Whoever Joan Vassos ends up with at the end of The Golden Bachelorette will need to be on the same page as her regarding location. Vassos said she is unwilling to leave her family behind in Maryland. She plans to stay close to them regardless of her relationship status. That doesn’t mean she needs her future mate to move to be with her. Vassos is open to the idea of making a long-distance relationship work.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Vassos said she discussed her living situation with Turner during her brief stint on The Golden Bachelor. She made it clear to him then that she would not leave her family in Maryland to move to Indiana. Vassos self-eliminated from the competition, so it never became a problem for her and Turner. Still, location preferences did play a role in how The Golden Bachelor progressed. It was also a key reason Turner and Nist’s marriage didn’t last. Vassos is hopeful that being honest upfront with potential suitors will ensure distance doesn’t hamper her love life following The Golden Bachelorette.