‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron’s Dad Would Send Him Money for Gigi Hadid Dates

When it comes to The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron is still one of the most popular contestants to have ever appeared on the show. Cameron was the runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette which starred Hannah Brown. As popular as Cameron is, some fans of the franchise might forget that Cameron briefly had a relationship with model Gigi Hadid after The Bachelorette aired.

(L-R) Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid | Presley Ann/WireImage; Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hadid is one of the most popular models in the world. After season 15 of The Bachelorette finished airing, Cameron and Hadid were spotted together and dated for a few months.

On March 13, Cameron appeared on the podcast Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick. During the podcast episode, Cameron went in-depth about his financial situation following The Bachelorette. It turns out the model-turned-TV-personality needed help from his father to help pay for dates with Hadid.

“[When] I’d be going on dates, I’m like calling Pops up in the bathroom. I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it,’” Cameron said on the podcast.

Tyler Cameron had ‘like $200’ after ‘The Bachelorette’

On Trading Secrets, Tartick, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, recounted speaking with Cameron after season 15 of The Bachelorette ended.

“He goes to me, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account. I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating Gigi Hadid,’” Tartick said.

Cameron then corrected Tartick, saying, “Not even $5,000. I had like $200.”

At the time, Cameron was living in New York City and crashing with the future star of The Bachelor, Matt James.

“This is in my early days of living in New York City. I’m living on Matt’s beanbag,” Cameron said. “Have no money, but I’m like the happiest I’ve ever been ’cause the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want.”

Tyler Cameron did not have a credit card while dating Gigi Hadid

Speaking with Tartick, Cameron explained that he often feared he would run out of money while out and about in New York City. This was because, at the time, Cameron did not have a credit card and was only using funds from his debit card.

“At this point, I don’t even know what a credit card is. I got a straight debit card, so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know. So I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes, and it just kept swiping,” Cameron said on Trading Secrets.

After Cameron and Hadid broke up, Hadid reunited with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and she went on to have her first child with Malik.

Since ending her relationship with Malik, Hadid has been rumored to be seeing Leonardo DiCaprio.