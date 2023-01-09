Bad Bunny Capped Off a Major 2022 With an Official Day Named After Him

Bad Bunny has seen his career take off since his 2018 debut. The reggaeton star has worked with heavy hitters in the music industry, from Drake to Cardi B and J Balvin. And 2022 brought even more success for the Puerto Rican rapper. He achieved several feats, including ending the year with an official Bad Bunny Day.

Bad Bunny had a groundbreaking 2022

Bad Bunny performs at Azteca Stadium on his World Hottest Tour | Medios y Media/Getty Images

Since featuring on Cardi B’s “I Like It,” Bad Bunny has enjoyed a wildly successful career. But 2022 was arguably his best so far. Billboard released its “Top 2022 Artist” list in December, and Bad Bunny came out on top thanks to his fifth album, Un Verano Sin Ti. Released in May 2022, it peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming his second album to achieve the feat.

Un Verano Sin Ti spent 13 weeks at the top and a total of 30 weeks on the Billboard 200. The rapper’s fifth album helped him make history by becoming the first to remain in the top two of the Billboard 200 for its first six months of release.

Armed with his biggest album and tour(s) yet, #BadBunny united global audiences and pushed pop music forward in 2022, dominating the entire year. https://t.co/YBqZ3yclFd — billboard (@billboard) January 1, 2023

Several songs from the album were constant fixtures on the Billboard Hot 100. “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” and “Tití Me Preguntó” dominated the chart for weeks. And with the 2023 Grammy Award nominations already out, Bad Bunny has hit another milestone with Un Verano Sin Ti, becoming the first Spanish-language album to earn an Album of the Year nod.

If he takes home the award, he’ll make history once more and add to his growing Grammy collection. Bad Bunny has two Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammys, and eight Billboard Music Awards. And in 2020, Spotify named him the Most Streamed Artist of the Year, with over 8 billion streams; he clinched the title again in 2021.

October 1 is officially Bad Bunny Day

2022 couldn’t have gone better for Bad Bunny. Aside from his packed schedule and incredible career achievements, the singer received a major honor after the City of Los Angeles officially named October 1 “Bad Bunny Day.”

The star accepted the honor in Inglewood while on his World’s Hottest Tour. According to Remezcla, Councilman Kevin de Leon introduced the resolution to recognize the rapper’s cultural impact on the city’s Latino population. De Leon’s motion was unanimously seconded, noting that Bad Bunny has been a significant positive influence on the Latino community, which makes up about half of LA.

“Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come,” the councilman said in the motion.

The rapper concluded the U.S. leg of his tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood after performing and bringing out special guests such as Chencho Corleone, Ivy Queen, and Cardi B.

The singer recently revealed plans to take a break for his health

For many entertainers, achieving what Bad Bunny has accomplished in five years usually takes longer. After making a handful of albums and racking up numerous accolades, the artist says he needs time to step back and “breathe.”

The star completed two back-to-back sold-out tours in 2022, and with the release of Un Verano Sin Ti, his career has been fast-paced for the 28-year-old. However, he recently revealed plans to take a break.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe,” he told Billboard. The rapper assured the publication that he would continue making music while on hiatus but still plans to enjoy his break nonetheless.