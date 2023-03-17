‘Bar Rescue’ Exclusive Sneak Peek Reveals Shocking Filth and Black Mold – ‘You’re Gonna Fricking Kill Somebody,’ Jon Taffer Explodes

Reality TV Bar Rescue pro Jon Taffer has seen some doozies but what he finds in an upcoming episode almost leaves him speechless.

Taffer utilizes his 30-plus years of experience in the industry to help give failing establishments one last chance at success before it’s too late. He travels around the country to cities in California, Colorado, North Carolina, and Idaho to try and bring change, but of course not without some conflict.

This time, he hopes the bar owner will act fast – otherwise, the health code violation could end with more than just shutting down the bar.

Jon Taffer’s ‘Bar Rescue’ investigation reveals black mold

In a sneak peek clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Taffer meets with a new bar owner. He heads into the kitchen and immediately encounters a dirty fry station. He looks shocked, asking if the station has ever been cleaned. “I just cleaned it about two weeks ago,” an employee responds.

“No, that is not two weeks,” Taffer replies shaking his head. “You did not clean that two weeks ago, man. I don’t buy it.”

He heads over to the ice machine and Taffer is floored when he looks inside. He drags a white cloth along the top of the machine and produces green and black debris. “It’s black mold,” he tells the bar owner. “In your ice machine. You’re gonna fricking kill somebody.”

Employees and patrons are shocked when they discover the black mold

The owner’s response to the black mold reveal? “I just had this cleaned,” he says looking exasperated. But Taffer demands he looks inside the machine, adding, “That was not just cleaned! Look up in there, you see it?” The owner agrees upon inspection.

Worried someone will get sick, Taffer heads to the bar dining area, warning employees and patrons to avoid drinking anything. “This is black mold in your ice machine,” he says to the employees, showing them the sample. Meanwhile, the patrons sitting nearby look shocked and worried.

“The whole ice machine, the whole bottom is filled with this isn’t it?” Taffer continues.

The owner still insists he just had the ice machine cleaned.

Livid, Taffer says, “Did you check it? Because this wasn’t literally just cleaned!”

‘Bar Rescue’ owner is losing $20,000 a month, Jon Taffer reveals

Taffer continues his investigation behind the bar and explodes when he sees condiments sitting on the bar, “Why are these here? Doesn’t it say refrigerate?” An employee agrees and says they refrigerate the bottles at night.

“This is gonna get bacteria and mold on it too!” Taffer says slamming the bottle down on the bar.

He turns to another questionable practice. “Why are we using cans of soda?” he wonders. “Isn’t there a soda gun back here?” Cameras flash to a soda gun sitting nearby.

I can't help you if you're not honest with me. Walking out on last night's @barrescue was tough but necessary. Would you have done the same? pic.twitter.com/a5Hy3875pD — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) March 13, 2023

Unfortunately, the soda gun doesn’t work and the owner explains why. “I never followed up to get it connected,” the bar owner admits.

Taffer reminds the owner that the soda company will fix it for him. And then delivers this blow: “So you’re pouring soda out of this, which costs four times what it costs out of there. I’m blown away by this. I’m blown away by the fact that you could lose $200,000. $20,000 a month you’re losing and you haven’t learned a f***ing thing!”

Can Taffer save this bar from extinction?

Tune in for a wild episode when Bar Rescue airs on Sunday at 10 pm ET on Paramount Network.