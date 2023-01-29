Why the Beatles ‘Can’t Compare’ Their Radio Success in the United States and Britain

The 1960s were marked by “Beatlemania,” with this British band even dominating the United States’ radio waves. In one interview, the Beatles commented on their success overseas — and why you can’t compare Britain’s radio stations with America’s.

The Beatles had radio hits ‘Can’t Buy Me Love,’ ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,’ and other originals

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon | Fiona Adams/Redferns via Getty Images

The British came to America, with the Beatles taking over the 1960s’ radio waves. In conjunction with their album Please Please Me, this rock band released their single “Love Me Do.” In the years that followed, they earned praise for songs like “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” and “Something.”

According to Beatles Radio, this band occupied the first five slots of the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1964 — No. 1 was “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout” at No. 2, No. 3 was “She Loves You,” No. 4 was “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Please Please Me” at No. 5. They became the only rock and roll group to achieve this milestone.

The Beatles shared their thoughts on British and American radio stations — ‘you can’t compare it’

The Beatles became one of the first British rock bands to make it big in America, occupying radio space with their original songs. During a 1964 press conference, these artists shared their experiences with British and American radio stations, which they explained as different forms of media.

“You can’t compare it, really, because in England there’s the BBC and then two commercial stations which are outside of Britain — outside of the zone,” Harrison said (via Beatles Interviews). “In America, in each city, they have about thirty. So you can’t compare it.”

“It’s much better over here,” Ringo Starr said, referring to the United States’ radio, with McCartney adding, “It’s more exciting, the radio here.”

In a separate 1968 interview, the Beatles joked about not listening to their original music while recording it. John Lennon said, “I played it just after we made it, and that’s it really. But I like to hear it on the radio.”

According to Brunch Radio, this band had its first radio interview in October 1962, while still in England. This was the first time McCartney acknowledged Lennon as the group’s leader.

The Beatles performed on television stations, including ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

Of course, the rock band found success in this medium — as well as television. In 1964, the Beatles performed on the Ed Sullivan Show. This was one of their first performances in front of an American audience and confirmed the “Beatlemania” phenomenon.

The Beatles even created music films like A Hard Day’s Night and the animated production Yellow Submarine. As noted by the Beach Boys’ Mike Love, this made the group even more marketable, which added to their longevity and popularity.