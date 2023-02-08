The Beatles’ George Harrison Tried ‘Just Get[ting] Rid’ of His Money

George Harrison is the solo artist behind “My Sweet Lord,” also earning praise for his work with the Beatles. After releasing music (and producing films) for several years, this celebrity earned an impressive net worth — and even elaborated on his relationship with money.

What was George Harrison of the Beatles’ net worth?

Guitarist George Harrison of the rock and roll band The Beatles records on a Rickenbacker electric guitar | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Harrison was a member of the “Fab Four,” performing songs like “Let It Be,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and “Here Comes the Sun” with the Beatles. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Harrison had an estimated $400 million at his time of death.

That’s primarily thanks to his role with the Beatles, although he also worked as a film producer. Harrison also released solo music and starred in films like A Hard Day’s Night and Help.

The website explained that at the time of Lennon’s death in 1980, he was worth $200 million, with George worth $100 million, Ringo worth $80 million, and Paul worth $400 million. “Being worth $100 million in 1980 is the same as $300 million in today’s dollars.”

The Beatles’ George Harrison said he was ‘interested in money’

The Beatles weren’t always wealthy musicians, as they played for hours-long gigs during their early years. During his 1964 self-interview, (via Beatles Interviews,) this guitar player confirmed that he was “interested in money.”

“When I hadn’t had much of it I was just as interested in what a small amount could be made to do,” he said. “Naturally anybody spends more or less according to his income, so I suppose I spend plenty by some standards. On the other hand, I hate the idea of just getting rid of money because it’s in your pocket.”

There are tricks this musician had to be frugal while out. Harrison said that he often kept the smallest wallet possible in an effort to curb unnecessary spending.

“I haven’t got a very good business head, but if my life had been entirely different and I’d only had a little savings in the bank, I reckon I’d have made a success of some small business by taking advice from somebody,” he added. “I’d have asked what I ought to do with my saved-up money to make it grow.”

Some of George Harrison’s most noteworthy purchases

There are a few impressive purchases by this Beatles member, including an Austin Mini. He sometimes drove cars around the UK, although he once got into a car accident. The songwriter also owned a home in Liverpool. Years later, his childhood home was even converted into an Airbnb.

According to Beatles Bible, in 1964, Harrison bought a shelf company, Mornyork Ltd, which he turned into the music publishing company — Harrisongs Ltd. Now, music by Harrison is available on most major streaming platforms.