Behavioral Expert Notices That Prince Harry Is ‘Much More Relaxed’ and Has ‘Undergone a Huge Transformation’ Since the Coronation

Prince Harry attended King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6 without his wife Meghan Markle. The duke put on a brave face when he arrived at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony but several body language experts noticed that Harry displayed signs of nervousness and anxiety when his father and brother arrived.

Following the royal event, the prince has made multiple appearances with the duchess and at least one behavioral expert has seen a huge shift in his whole demeanor.

Prince Harry attends Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award ceremony in New York City | Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Body language expert pointed out how ‘relaxed’ Harry looked at event with Meghan

The Sussexes attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala in New York City on May 16 and during the outing, an expert thought Harry seemed like a “completely different person.”

Body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton noticed that the prince looked “totally relaxed” which is quite a change from how he appeared at the coronation.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Stanton said: “Harry has undergone a huge transformation since the coronation. At the coronation, he looked quite stressed, worried, and anxious, with his shoulders hunched for the majority of the service. However, he looked totally relaxed and a complete breath of fresh air, as he attended the event with Meghan.

“His shoulders were down and he displayed a genuine smile, which wasn’t faked or forced. He almost appears relieved to be back in [the U.S.], and most likely couldn’t wait to get back into the arms of Meghan.”

Meghan ‘displayed pride’ over her husband

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose on the carpet at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Although Meghan was the recipient of an award that evening, Stanton noted that she appeared to be beaming with pride at her spouse.

According to the expert: “While posing on the red carpet, there was a great moment between Harry and Meghan, who looked up at her husband as they were being photographed. While the evening was about Meghan, she appeared extremely proud of Harry. It was a real moment of connection between the pair. It’s clear Meghan has a great deal of respect and pride towards Harry. Her attention appeared completely on her husband during the night.”

Stanton pointed out a “shift” in Meghan’s demeanor as well when she accepted her award.

Meghan Markle speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

“With Meghan, it’s rare we see shots of her getting teary or emotional,” he said. “She’s quite a controlled woman, in a positive way. She tends not to wear her heart on her sleeve and is always seen smiling. On this occasion, she was clearly very touched to receive the award. She appeared slightly teary as she accepted the award, which indicates an emotional shift. Meghan was genuinely very moved and touched. At one point, tears almost began to emerge from her eyes, but she was quick to control them. As time goes on, we are seeing more humanistic moments from Meghan. This was a really special moment for her and her emotions were extremely authentic.

“It’s clear Harry felt genuine joy over Meghan being presented with the award. As mentioned, there has been a huge shift in body language since we last saw him in the UK. He almost appears to be a different person after reuniting with Meghan.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.