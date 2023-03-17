‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 4 Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured in ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’

Peacock’s Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 4 picks up with Will getting suspended and pulled off the school basketball team due to his involvement in the Blackout protest. In “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” Will tries to get on the AAU team, Carlton reveals his anxiety disorder, Hilary meets Jazz’s parents, and Uncle Phil receives bad news about his law firm.

Songs played in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 4

VSDN – ‘Swag’

The song plays while Will cleans out the fridge until Doc calls him

Prolyphic the Professional – ‘Stay’

The song plays while Hilary and Aunt Viv discuss her relationship with Jazz

Shane Eli – ‘Made It Look Easy’

The song that plays when Carlton and Will bowl at the BSU event

Biig Piig – ‘Oh No’

The song that plays while Carlton and Lisa talk after the fight

BRANDON – ‘Elastic’

The song that Jackie dances to when she invites Will to a studio

Saweetie – ‘Back to the Streets’

This song is playing as Will dances with Jackie and eventually kisses her

Love Mae C. – ‘Dive In’

The song that plays while Hilary and Jazz cuddle in bed

Wiz Khalifa – ‘Something Real’

The song that plays when Carlton deletes Yazmin’s text thread

The songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

Will gets suspended in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 4 and joins the AAU team

Due to Will (Jabari Banks) ignoring the administration’s warning against using banners during the Blackout protest, he got suspended from school for a week and pulled from the basketball team. Therefore, he wanted to join Doc’s (Brooklyn McLinn) AAU team. When Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) hesitated, Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) went behind his back and met with the recruiter who contacted Will.

The teenager convinced his uncle to meet with Doc, where the lawyer realized the coach wanted a cut for all his future deals. However, the conversation ended quickly once Phil discovered that his wife had already met with the recruiter without his knowledge, upsetting Will.

Wanting to cheer Carlton (Olly Sholotan) up, Will took him to a BSU event at a bowling alley but quickly left once Doc’s niece Jackie (Jazlyn Martin) invited him over. He met her at a dance studio, where the two hung out briefly before sharing their first kiss.

More inspired to join the AAU club, Will cooked breakfast for his aunt and uncle and promised to work hard for the team. His uncle finally agreed but amended the contract regarding Doc’s future earnings based on Will’s success. After the meeting, it’s revealed that the manager used his niece to lure the Philadelphia native.

Carlton reveals his anxiety disorder leading to conversations about mental health

After Will discovers his suspension, Carlton (Olly Sholotan) learns he received the exclusive nomination for the Founders Award.

Yazmin (Riele Downs) overheard and assumed the student president didn’t give the speech in exchange for it. Unable to tell Yazmin, the lacrosse player revealed his panic attack to Lisa (Simone Joy Jones), who encouraged him to open up.

Will took him to the BSU event to clear things up with Yazmin, but Carlton got into a physical altercation with Drew (Nicholas Duvernay) after his cousin left him.

After the BSU member taunted Carlton about not giving the speech, the student president punched him several times before revealing to the recording crowd that he froze due to a panic attack as he has an anxiety disorder that requires medication. His announcement sparked change in the BSU community by starting a conversation about mental health.

Hilary meets Jazz’s parents

As Hilary (Coco Jones) is still trying to close the drink partnership behind Ivy’s (Karrueche Tran) back, Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) reveals his parents are coming into town.

After initially acting shady about it, the record store owner finally invited her.

The two were nervous about the meeting as they’d previously dated people very different from each other. Wanting to impress his parents, she wore traditional Islamic clothing and greeted them in Muslim, much to the surprise of Jazz.

However, the dinner went left when Hilary continued to recite facts about their religion. Following the dinner, they laughed about the situation and admitted their nerves.

Uncle Phil learns his firm is in talks to get acquired

Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil argued about the meeting as he didn’t want her going behind his back. However, she didn’t want Will to believe they were “playing puppet master” with his future, especially after the situation with his father.

After their argument, they apologized for yelling at each other, and he admitted he had other things on his mind, including his firm partner James (Reno Wilson) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) acting suspiciously.

Phil later talked to his house manager, who has become increasingly distant, and Geoffrey revealed that James began taking undisclosed meetings after work hours.

He then had his partner come to his house, where the lawyer admitted the firm lost clients after Phil left, causing it to fail. Therefore, James engaged in talks for an acquisition which he claimed would close soon.

Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.