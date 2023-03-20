‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Rosbach Slams ‘Sources’ That Insist He Is Retiring

Ahead of the Below Deck Season 10 finale, Captain Lee Rosbach blasted reports that he is leaving the show. Bravo and Below Deck‘s production company 51 Minds have not made an official statement about Rosbach’s future on the show.

However, some news outlets are reporting that Rosbach is leaving after season 10 based on unnamed sources. Also, unnamed sources have reported that Below Deck Season 10 will not have a reunion and the network has yet to comment.

Captain Lee says he’s not retiring from ‘Below Deck’

Some Below Deck fans were unhappy with the news that Rosbach won’t be on the show. But Rosbach hit back on reports that he’s leaving. “I haven’t retired, in spite of what’s been reported by ‘sources,'” he tweeted in response to a fan’s question.

Captain Lee Rosbach | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rosbach had to temporarily leave mid-season due to a medical issue. Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean took over during his absence but he returned to finish out the season. “I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted,” Rosbach told People. “I’m happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise.”

“That was a very proud moment for me,” he continued. “I wanted to be able to finish what I started.”

Captain Lee is feeling better today after a rough ‘Below Deck’ Season 10

Rosbach faced a nerve issue in his back so he still used a cane upon his return to Below Deck Season 10. Today he is feeling better but had to practice patience with the healing process.

“Gosh, the progress with nerves is really slow,” he told People. “Nerves regenerate about four millimeters a month. And if I wanted to get back, I had to bust my hump and not pay attention to the nerve issue, but pay attention to getting the muscles stronger so that I could physically perform my duties. Because I had atrophy, where my muscles had weakened because of underuse. So that’s what I concentrated on; the muscles. The nerve, that’ll happen when it happens, and it’s going to be slow.”

“There were times when I would get discouraged,” he recounted of the healing process. “I’m like everybody else, I guess. We’re so used to instant gratification. We want to see progress immediately. And with nerve damage, it just doesn’t happen that way. So I’d get frustrated. Other people would see a difference in my progress but it wouldn’t seem like anything to me because I wanted to see leaps and bounds instead of baby steps. But we got there.”

‘Below Deck’ fans can see Captain Lee Rosbach’s one-man show

During his interview with People, he joked, I’m still here. It’s going to take more than that to stop me.”

We still have some tickets left to my one-man show at the Hard Rock in Hollywood. I’ll be madder than a pissed-on ? if I don’t see you all there.https://t.co/24s5LYa4yY pic.twitter.com/atGMX9WZwj — Captain Lee (@capthlr) March 2, 2023

Retiring certainly is not on Rosbach’s mind. “My mindset has always been that I can get it done no matter what. Give me the challenge, and I’ll get it done,” he told TV Insider. “I’ve been that way my whole life. For me, if I had to take a job I didn’t like, I didn’t stay there long at all. I’ve always said that when it comes time for me to walk away it will come down to it not being fun or you guys not liking me or the show. Other than that, I have every intention of being there. I don’t have any plans of retiring. I think retirement is overrated.”

Rosbach is also hosting a one-man show in April. “Captain Lee Night Cap” will be held on Thursday, April 6 at The Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. He joked on Instagram, “I’ll be madder than a pissed-on [chicken] if I don’t see you all there.”

Tickets can be purchased via a link in Rosbach’s bio.

Below Deck Season 10 finale airs on Monday, March 10 at 8 pm ET.