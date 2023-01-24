‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Shades Captain Sandy Over Camille’s Firing – ‘It’s Called Respect’

Captain Lee Rosbach agreed that deck/stew Camille Lamb should have been fired on Below Deck but was clearly unhappy he didn’t know about it until after the fact. Captain Sandy Yawn lowered the boom after giving Camille multiple chances and called Captain Lee shortly after letting her go.

He was at home recovering from an injury. Captain Lee agreed with Captain Sandy’s decision, nodding along when she told him she had fired Camille. But on Twitter, he made it perfectly clear he wasn’t happy that she didn’t tell him before she fired Camille.

Captain Lee wanted to be notified before Camille was fired on ‘Below Deck’

Captain Lee had to temporarily step away from the boat due to an injury and Captain Sandy took over. The midseason trailer shows that Captain Lee returns to the boat. And clearly, the crew dynamics will have changed upon his return.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Camille Lamb, Captain Lee Rosbach |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

During the latest episode, Captain Sandy is seen firing Camille. Captain Lee commented, “So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” Initially, a few fans wondered if he wouldn’t have fired Camille.

Captain Lee replied, “I would have fired her. but prior to that I would have notified the Captain who I was replacing what I was doing and why not after the fact.”

Captain Lee said it was about ‘respect’

Below Deck fans quickly realized Captain Lee didn’t take issue with the fact Camille was fired, but rather not being notified ahead of time. A fan clarified that Captain Sandy was the acting captain in his absence.

“Yes she was and as I have done in the past with other Captains I have filled in for,” he replied. “If there was one of their crew that I had to terminate, I did so, but only after letting the Captain that i was filling in for what I was doing and why and before I did it. Its called respect.”

At this point, Captain Lee ended up going back and forth with several fans on Twitter about if he should have been notified beforehand. “You are entitled to your opinion,” he told one fan. “But one does not come in a fill in for a Captain and fire his crew before notifying them of doing so. Not very respectful. Not something I have ever done or would do.”

He added, “She did it on tv in front of how many people with out consulting me. That doesn’t sound very private to me at all.”

Where do Captain Sandy and Camille stand today?

Despite being fired, Camille didn’t seem to take it too personally. She recently attended events Captain Lee and Captain Sandy held in South Florida. Captain Sandy also reiterated her policy on the relationship she has with crew members.

“I did a fundraiser for the maritime industry and she showed up,” she told E!. “A lot of Below Deck people showed up that I didn’t even invite and I thought that’s pretty awesome because they love the maritime industry.”

“When I’m a captain I’m not there to make friends, I’m there to do my job,” she added. “Firing people is never fun, but I try to do it in a gentle way. It doesn’t mean we’ve ended a working relationship. I’m not friends with Camille, we’re not buddies. She showed up, I love the support and it’s like another colleague in the industry. So good terms? I don’t look at good terms. I have to say I’m very neutral when it comes to the crew.”

Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.