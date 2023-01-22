‘Below Deck’: Fraser Teases Upcoming Messiness– ‘the Camille Stuff Doesn’t Even Register as Drama’

Below Deck chief stew Fraser Olender said fans are going to be shocked when they see what’s to come this season, sharing that the “Camille stuff” is only an appetizer.

Stew Camille Lamb was fired during the final moments of the latest episode. Her ongoing feud with second stew Alissa Humber, coupled with other missteps led Olender to recommend to Captain Sandy Yawn that she be fired.

Some Below Deck viewers may think now with Lamb on her way out, the drama will fizzle. Olender said instead, everyone should buckle up.

Fraser teases ‘peculiar’ and ‘outrageous’ things to come on ‘Below Deck’

Olender said the mess with Lamb was only the tip of the iceberg this season. “When I think back over the season, the Camille stuff doesn’t even register as drama, compared to what will happen later in the season,” he said on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. “There is a lot to happen – things in the interior don’t particularly get ironed out. It is a lot – it is a long slog to go, but very exciting. Lots of peculiar and outrageous things to come.”

BELOW DECK — Pictured: Fraser Olender — (Photo by: Laurent Bassett/Bravo)

He joked “no comment” to the question about if the person creating the drama means the drama evaporates. With Lamb fired, that means Yawn will need to hire a new stew. Plus, does that mean that Humber will clash with the new stew, Olender, or stew Hayley De Sola Pinto?

Below Deck’s Fraser hasn’t spoken to Camille since his ‘WWHL’ appearance

Olender reflected on his part in Lamb’s firing, sharing that he doesn’t regret recommending that she be fired. “I did what I had to do when I was able to do it,” he said. “I was not her boss until this last episode, so I couldn’t do anything or make any executive decisions until now.”

#BelowDeck star @FraserOlender attempts to name three ways in which Camille Lamb excelled at her job. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3SV2pkFAjW — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

“This is the only thing I could do. We were experiencing issues before Captain Lee [Rosbach] even left, but it wasn’t enough to fire, and again, she was shared between deck and interior,” he said. “We need as much support as we can get, but it got to the point where we opted to work harder with her away from us.”

Olender appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and made a few spicy remarks about Lamb. But he said they actually have a good relationship off of the show. “I have not spoken to her [since my interview on WWHL], but we do speak,” he said.

Olender insisted, “I love her, I really do. I think we have a phenomenal relationship. We got along like a house on fire, she just wasn’t the stew for us. I have no bad feelings for her whatsoever, she was a terrible stew for me. She had a really bad attitude. I say that to her face.”

Did Alissa tease tension with Fraser on ‘Below Deck’ post Camille?

Olender was tight-lipped about the future of the Below Deck Season 10. But Humber said she didn’t feel Olender supported her.

Humber claimed that she was transparent with Olender about her feud with Lamb and the severity of it. “I felt a lot of pressure with Camille, and I let [Olender] know that, ‘Hey, I’m feeling this pressure, I’m feeling this pushback. I’m not comfortable with this. Hey, I’m stressed out. Hey, I’m going to bed crying actually now,’” she said on Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon.

“And it’s like there was no point where I felt like he had my back,” Humber continued. “I felt like it was really all about saving face. And be peaceful with everybody, right? I definitely felt like there were moments where he needed to step in and he did it. But I can’t blame him for that. I’m always trying to be a nice person as well, but it definitely burned me in the end. And I just was like such a hard worker for Fraser. So it sucked that he wasn’t defending someone who was working super hard, you know?”