‘Below Deck Med’: Kasey Cohen’s Girlfriend’s Raw Reaction to Season 3 – ‘It Was so Good to Watch’

Watching Kasey Cohen on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3 was a fascinating experience for her girlfriend Liron Revivo. The couple matched on Bumble in 2021 and Revivo said that while she was familiar with the Below Deck Med series, she hadn’t watched Cohen’s season.

Revivo shared her reaction to watching Cohen on the show and said while some of what was shown were accurate, other aspects are not the woman she fell in love with.

How was Kasey different than she was on ‘Below Deck Med’ season 3?

Revivo told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Cohen’s abilities were definitely dumbed down on the show.

“My first reaction was she seems a lot dumber on this show,” she said. “Listen, we’ve lived together for almost a year and a half now. She cooks and cleans and does laundry. And she is ultimately the hardest-working woman I have ever known in my life. So the show just was very funny.”

“It was a very big parody of who she is because she is a little ditzy,” she laughed.

Kasey still gets motion sickness – even after ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 3

Cohen dealt with seasickness for a good portion of the season and Revivo said that is definitely something Cohen still deals with.

“She does get motion sickness,” she said. “I’ve had to deal with her car sickness left and right. So her getting sick on the boat was just a really cute foreshadowing of what I was going to deal with for the rest of my life.”

In a previous interview, Cohen told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that staying hydrated and taking prescription medication was the only way to reduce her nausea. “The doctor also prescribed some seasickness medication, which was a higher power than Dramamine,” she recalled. “At least that’s what the translator said.”

Kasey’s girlfriend loved seeing her strength on the show

But overall, Revivo said Below Deck Med Season 3 did a pretty good job of showing who Cohen was – and the woman Revivo fell in love with.

“Ultimately she showed her character on that show the way that she is in real life,” Revivo said. “She doesn’t let people walk all over her. She stands up for herself and she’s the least drama-oriented person. There are those people who are like, ‘Oh, I stay away from drama.’ And then there are the people who are like, ‘I love drama.’ And she’s neither of them. She’s like, ‘Listen, I’m living my life. If there is drama around me, I will react accordingly and respectfully. And if there isn’t, we’re having a great time.'”

A good portion of Cohen’s drama stemmed from deckhand João Franco flirting with both her and stew Brooke Laughton. When Franco and Laughton ended up kissing, Cohen backed off even though Franco continued to flirt with her.

“That’s exactly what I got to see on the show,” Revivo said. “Especially with João and the way he acted and spoke to her and, you know, played that game. And she was just like, ‘I’m not having it. You’re not treating me like this.’ And so I knew right from the beginning I was like, she’s not going to put up with anyone’s s***, especially mine. So it was good to watch. It was a really good thing to watch.”