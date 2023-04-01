‘Below Deck Med’ Stew Kasey Cohen and Liron Revivo Are Married! ‘There’s No Time Better Than Now’ [Exclusive]

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3 third stew Kasey Cohen married her girlfriend Liron Revivo in a small ceremony in March.

The couple quietly celebrated in gorgeous white gowns, alongside a few close friends. Cohen recently modeled the dress she wore in a Supermodels Unlimited event and loved the beautiful detail and the gown’s bridal essence.

Cohen told Showbiz Cheat Sheet marrying Revivo is a dream come true. “I couldn’t have imagined a better partner in life. So, yeah, it’s amazing,” Cohen said with a smile. She added that it was love at first sight. “I knew right away.”

Why did Kasey from ‘Below Deck Med’ and Liron get married?

“So we’ve been talking about it for quite some time now,” Revivo dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I mean, you guys know the stereotype of homosexual couples getting married too quickly, moving too quickly. We all know it. But we’ve been seriously talking about it since maybe a year into our relationship. We’d already been living together and had already been talking about having kids and traveling the world. And we figured, there’s no time better than now.”

Liron Revivo and Kasey Cohen | Photo courtesy of Kasey Cohen

“Because we’re at the point of our lives, where I’m still finishing up school, we’re moving all over the place, living in San Diego, moving to L.A., moving back to New York and Miami,” Revivo added. “We have so much on our plates that we’re thinking about for our future that we just wanted to focus on that before we planned a huge wedding with all of our friends.”

Will the ‘Below Deck Med’ couple have a big wedding someday?

Cohen and Revivo are both busy professional models and they explained that their careers involve significant travel. They want to have a wedding where all of their loved ones can celebrate their union, so they plan to wait until the time is right.

Kasey Cohen | Photo courtesy of Showbiz Cheat Sheet

“Again, we have friends on both sides of the country,” Revivo added. “It would take a lot of planning and a lot of money because we’re both high-maintenance women and we both like top-of-the-line. Best of the best. So we figured, let’s legitimize our love for each other and be together forever right now because that’s how we feel and that’s what we know. And we’ll focus on spoiling all of our friends and family later.”

Cohen’s manager Gabriella Schwager from Stars Marketing shared her excitement with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We still remember when Kasey was first telling us about Liron,” she exclaimed. “She was so excited and hopeful. We have really enjoyed watching their love grow over the past few years. The whole Stars family could not be happier for them. Congratulations to the beautiful couple.”

How did Kasey Cohen from ‘Below Deck Med’ and Liron meet?

The couple met on Bumble and Revivo initially thought she was catfished. “In March of 2021 we both matched each other on Bumble,” she recalled. “Both of us had not really expected to get much out of it. We were just kind of scrolling on the app, seeing what was out there. And then when we matched, I was dumbfounded. I thought I had gotten catfished.”

“I looked her up on Instagram because it was like three in the morning when I messaged her and she didn’t message me back,” Revivo added.

“So I realized that she was only a few towns over,” she shared. “I figured we must have mutual friends. So I looked her up on Instagram, and when I saw that check mark, and was like, OK, I got catfished. I followed her anyway because I thought she was absolutely gorgeous. And the next day she messaged on Instagram. So I realized that it wasn’t a dream.”