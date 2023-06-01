Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Recounts Her ‘WWHL’ Most ‘Cringeworthy’ Moment

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean learned the hard way to always do her homework before appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Ferrier was a WWHL guest during her final season of Below Deck Med and realized she hadn’t watched the episode they were about to discuss.

She was six months pregnant and WWHL filmed virtually. But Ferrier said the fact she appeared on camera completely in the dark had to be one of her most cringeworthy moments.

Hannah Ferrier recalled her virtual ‘WWHL’ appearance

Ferrier’s final season, Below Deck Med Season 5 aired during the pandemic. And while WWHL still aired, the late-night talk show was filmed 100% virtually. But it was still broadcast on the national Bravo platform.

Hannah Ferrier | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Still to this day, I don’t really know how it happened. So when we are shooting Watch What Happens Live, obviously it airs straight after the episode that we’re going to be talking about,” Ferrier recalled on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast.

“So I was doing Watch What Happens Live. I was like six months pregnant and it was the season that Kiko got fired and I got fired. Everyone got fired,” she continued. “And I had hair and makeup come to the house. I had my dress and everything. And then I sat down to record Watch What Happens Live live with Andy Cohen. And I can obviously see what the studio audience can see as well. So he goes, ‘Like this week we’ve got Hannah on. We’re going to be talking about, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ And I just went, ‘Oh, f***. I haven’t watched the episode.’ I’m like, ‘How is this happening?'”

The ‘Below Deck Med’ chief stew laughs about having to ‘bluff’

Ferrier joked, blaming her “baby brain” for thinking she’d watched the show, but in reality, she hadn’t. “So basically I had to sit there with Andy Cohen and a live studio audience. Luckily, it was virtual,” she recalled.

“And I had no idea what he was talking about at all,” she added. “And I just had to bluff my way through it because I hadn’t seen the episode. I’m usually pretty good when it comes to my work stuff.”

“Like, I was definitely a hot mess in my personal life for many years of my life. But with work, I try and keep it,” she said. “So the fact that I had to do a talk show for like 35 minutes and I had no idea what he was talking about was honestly one of the most cringeworthy moments of my entire life.”

Ferrier made two WWHL appearances in 2020. She virtually appeared once alongside Alex Radcliffe and another time with Jessica More, in addition to the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion. Ferrier was fired during season 5 for having unregistered Valium and a vape pen on board the boat. During the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion, which was filmed virtually, Ferrier showed up with an “I Need Valium” mug.