Below Deck Med’s Malia White and Katie Flood Are Not Dating: ‘We Want to Put the Rumors to Rest’

Malia White and Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean are the best of friends – and are definitely not dating.

White and Flood built a solid friendship during Below Deck Med Season 6 and continued to work and travel together long after filming stopped. They are so close some fans wondered if they were romantically involved.

But White said on Instagram, “Let’s put all the rumors to rest,” she said. “No, we’re not dating.” Flood chimed in, “We’re not dating, we just do everything together!”

They laughed, “Yeah, like work and travel,” White added. “Sorry. Still like men.”

Malia White and Katie Flood are simply best friends – not dating

White and Flood added that they are the best of friends who work and live together. “And have a lot of other amazing opportunities that we get to together,” Flood shared on Instagram. “We are so lucky to have each other and get to work towards our goals, dreams, and our futures side by side of each other. She’s my work wifey for life.”

Katie Flood and Malia White |Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

Indeed, the friends have been working together on the same boat. Plus, they launched the podcast 30, Flirty, and Flying which dives into travel, adventure, and fun.

“We are two women who are in our 30s, and neither of us is in a serious relationship,” White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about why they launched the podcast. “Neither of us plans to have babies anytime soon. And we want people to know there is another option.”

Katie and Malia are living a fun, independent life

Flood said their podcast and friendship bonds push against the societal norms of having to get married and start a family in your 30s.

“I used to feel it a lot more when I was younger,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Now I think I’m obviously way more in tune with myself and the world and what actually aligns with me. And we want to encourage people, if you’re in your 30s, you can travel, you can still do all this stuff, which includes changing your career.”

“We just really want to empower women. Look, all our friends and family are getting pregnant, having babies, all that stuff. And we’re not. But we’re just as happy.”

Malia recently broke up with her boyfriend Jake Baker

White is relatively fresh off of her breakup with Jake Baker. She said dating in the yachting world isn’t easy because it, “Skips the whole, like, chivalry side of things,” she said. “Where you get to set a standard because you already live together.”

“So, you’re skipping that whole first stage, which can have pros and cons,” White said. “In the cons section for a long-term relationship is it doesn’t set your boundaries or your standards right away because there are none. You’re living in a cabin right next door where you’re sharing a space and there is no like … you can walk me to my door, but that’s my boundary. There’s no setting that.”

White said she’s taking a break from having a serious relationship right now. “That’s the thing though in yachting, like hooking up and not serious relationships is kind of a thing. It’s very casual, you know?” she said.