‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Charter Guest Accuses Crew of Stealing Her Jewelry

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests become suspicious when one of the women can’t find her jewelry.

Shortly before dinner, charter guest Lorrie tells chief stew Daisy Kelliher, “I took off my diamond necklace and my earrings and I put them on here,” she is heard telling Kelliher inside her cabin, but off camera. “I’m so upset.”

Even though Kelliher reassures Lorrie that the jewelry will be found, the guests wonder if the jewelry was stolen.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ charter guests wonder if the crew stole jewelry

Lorrie asks, “Don’t you have like a video of some people that are walking down here? I’m pretty responsible when it comes to my diamond necklace. And I’m just like in shock.”

Kelliher says, “I promise you no one would take anything. I’ll ask the rest of the crew in the meantime.” As Kelliher walks away she says under her breath, “Now we’re getting f***ing accused of stealing jewelry.”

Daisy Kelliher, Alex Propson | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

So Kelliher asks her two stews if they moved the pieces or saw anything. But neither Mads Herrera nor Lucy Edmunds noticed the jewelry or touched anything like that. Deckhand Alex Propson suggested checking purses.

Meanwhile, the guests aren’t entirely convinced Lorrie’s jewelry wasn’t stolen. Charter guest Erika says to another guest, “I said to Pat, don’t leave any of your stuff out.” Adding, “I mean I’m shaking.”

No one has seen the jewelry so Kelliher takes the concern to Captain Glenn Shephard. “I don’t think I’ve ever dealt with a theft on a superyacht,” Shephard says in a confessional.

The guests want Kelliher to go through all the stuff and Shephard talks to the guests.

Does the ‘Below Deck’ crew find the missing jewelry?

Lorrie shows Shephard where she had placed her jewelry in her cabin. “I tore everything apart,” she says to him. Shephard remarks how strange it is that the jewelry is missing, but reassures her. “I don’t think anyone would steal something like that,” he adds.

There is one thing Lorrie is confident about: “I know I didn’t put them in something” she insists.

“You’d have to be an idiot to steal onboard a boat!” Shephard exclaims in a confessional. “You’re never gonna get away with it. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Once Shephard reassures the guest (again), the crew is up against the clock to find the missing jewelry. Kelliher tells Shephard that she’s told the stews to essentially rip apart the cabins and uncover every inch of every room to try to find the earrings and necklace.

As the stews work their way through cabins, looking under the bed and inside drawers, they decide to check the guests’ bags and purses – even though Lorrie was confident she didn’t put the jewelry in a bag.

Suddenly, Edmunds says, “I found it!” Guess where? Inside the guest’s purse. Edmunds shows the bag to Kelliher, who brings it to the guests who are having dinner.

“It’s not these are they?” Kelliher asks showing the necklace and earrings to the guest. The guests confirm they were the missing pieces and wonder where they were. “In your pocketbook,” Herrera says.

Shephard’s face in response to the found jewelry is priceless.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.