‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher’s Hook up Is Coming

They teased the hook-up in the trailer and it appears that Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht kiss will possibly air next week.

MacRae and Kelliher experienced tension for about half of the latest episode because Kelliher was annoyed that MacRae pointed out that the crew needed to improve during the tip meeting. They finally reconciled and it appears that reconciliation is taken to the next level.

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae’s hook up will make people take sides

MacRae and Kelliher hooked up after Gary King talked about kissing Mads Herrera. King and Kelliher kissed in the hot tub last season and he made it clear he was very attracted to Kelliher. But she said she’d never date him seriously so it appears he’s moved on.

Colin MacRae, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

However, Kelliher found out that hooking up with MacRae opened a can of worms. “I kind of knew it was going to complicate things. I don’t think I was quite prepared at the level it complicated things,” she told Parade.

King admitted that “There’s a little bit of conflict. And unfortunately, as much as I hate to say it, I think viewers will pick sides.”

“I’m not even sure people knew Colin was single,” Kelliher recalled. “You know, I already kissed Gary, so maybe it was like, ‘Colin’s a no go zone.’ It was a lot to take in for everybody.”

Gary King thinks he blew it with Daisy Kelliher

King admits he blew it with Kelliher. “Now, I’m shooting myself in the foot,” he told ET about not getting serious about romance with Kelliher earlier. “Daisy and I have had a connection — well, I certainly believe so, for many years — and I think there’s chemistry there and … it certainly hit me.”

“I was like, wow. I’ve had my chance to get with Daisy, I didn’t take my chance, and now she’s hooking up with Colin and I’m jealous over it,” King recalled. “So, it’s quite a contradiction, but it’s just how I felt really.”

“Looking back now, after the season, going back to previous seasons, season 2 and 3, you can kinda see there was maybe a connection between Daisy and Colin,” he reflected. “I certainly noticed it.”

He added, “I guess I didn’t shoot my shot just knowing we live two different lives. I guess that could be my only reason, and I’ve never believed in long distance. I’ve tried that, it didn’t work out, and I’d said I’d never do that again. Daisy and I see each other for maybe two months a year, and I don’t think that’s a feasible relationship.”

Why was Colin MacRae shocked?

For his part, MacRae thinks the hook up with Kelliher was bound to happen. We’ve always had chemistry,” he told Decider. “We just love each other’s company. It was just something that happened very naturally, something that neither of us were really expecting. However, at the same time, our getting together was probably inevitable if we were both single at the right place at the right time.”

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer, King blasts Kelliher for “spitefully” hooking up with MacRae. “That accusation was pretty shocking to hear,” he admitted. “I had already asked for Gary’s blessing on my exploring a relationship with Daisy, and he gave me the impression that he was totally fine with it. Yeah. I had no idea that conversation was going on behind my back.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.