Meghan Markle took home the “best souvenir” from Nigeria. At the close of a three-day trip to the West African country alongside Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex revealed what she left with as a keepsake. And, no, it doesn’t fit a suitcase.

Meghan called her memories from visiting Nigeria the ‘best souvenir’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official international visit since leaving royal life and moving to Montecito, California, with their May 10-12, 2024, trip to Nigeria. Reflecting on all they did, Meghan called her and Harry’s time there “really meaningful.”

“It was such warm hospitality, and it was a really meaningful trip,” she told People. “It was incredibly memorable and special.”

Meghan went on to reveal “memories” as the “best souvenir” from the trip. “That alone is the best souvenir to take with us—all the memories we’ve made,” she said.

Meghan did, however, leave with at least one souvenir that could fit in her luggage. The 42-year-old received a traditional Nigerian skirt featuring blue stripes, which she wore the following day with a white button-down shirt and gold-heeled sandals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Traveling to Nigeria has helped Meghan ‘understand’ her heritage

Although the trip largely centered around marking 10 years of the Invictus Games, it also included a personal element for Meghan. A DNA test revealed she’s 43% Nigerian, which she shared with listeners during a 2022 episode of her Archetypes podcast. (Meghan has a new podcast in the works, however, it’s reportedly been shelved until 2025.

Meghan made multiple nods to her heritage throughout the trip. On one occasion, shortly after arriving, she described Nigeria as “my country.” Later, during a women’s leadership panel she co-hosted, Meghan reflected on the “humbling” experience of learning more about her roots.

“Never in a million years would I understand it as much as I do now,” she said. “And what has been echoed so much in the past day is, ’Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian.’”

“It is a compliment to you because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful,” Meghan added, later telling People she’s eager to share what she’s learned with her and Harry’s children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, as well as her mother, Doria Ragland.

More international trips may be ahead for Harry and Meghan after Nigeria

It seems Harry and Meghan are thinking about going back to Nigeria. In a thank-you message on their Archewell Foundation website, they said it would hopefully “the first of many memorable trips.”

Meanwhile, Harry told the publication it’s especially “important” that he and Meghan meet people in person. “Being able to be on the ground that, to us, is what it’s all about,” he said.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.”

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom. So we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”

Harry and Meghan were invited to Nigeria by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the country’s minister of defense. They met Badaru at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Nigeria competed for the first time.