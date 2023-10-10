Is Cory Wurtenberger a bad kisser? 'Big Brother' Season 25 houseguest America Lopez says their first smooch was less than impressive.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 shows America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger’s showmance going strong through week 10. The couple had fans guessing from the beginning whether their casual flirting would result in something more. Unfortunately, Cory may have to step his kissing game up. Here’s what America said about his makeout skills.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 10 spoilers ahead.]

America Lopez admitted that Cory Wurtenberger is ‘so bad’ at kissing in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

Big Brother Season 25 houseguests America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger established a relationship early in the show. While Jared Fields and Blue Kim also began their showmance, America and Cory got to know each other on a personal level. As of week 10, America and Cory remain in the house — and they seem stronger than ever. But Cory’s alleged lackluster kissing might kill the romance for America eventually.

Midway through Big Brother 25, Mecole Hayes and America had a candid conversation caught on the live feeds posted to Twitter. America relaxed in bed with a facemask on while Mecole sat in a chair nearby.

“I’m here for the vibes, OK?” Mecole told America regarding the showmance with Cory.

“He is, too!” America said with a laugh.

“I love this,” Mecole said before diving into what she really wanted to know. “OK, was it a good kiss?”

“He’s awful,” America truthfully admitted. “So bad.”

Mecole asked America if she saw improvements in the kissing as time passed. To that, America grimaced and said, “I mean, I was just, like, telling him what to do because it was just very tense. I was like, you gotta loosen up a bit. Loosen up the lips. He was just like, ‘Is that better?’ I was like, yeah.”

America then said she told Cory they could continue to practice kissing, and he was into the idea.

“Practice makes perfect,” Mecole added.

Are they officially in a relationship?

The beginning of Big Brother 25 showed America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger engaging in innocent flirtation. But their relationship reached a new level by week 10. The live feeds showed America telling Matt Klotz that she and Cory made their romance official. Yes, that’s right: Americory is officially a boyfriend/girlfriend situation. The live feeds also showed the happy couple discussing future plans after the show.

We don’t know whether America and Cory will sustain their romance outside the Big Brother house. But it seems one of them will likely face eviction soon, as the duo has become a serious threat in the house. Week 11 will probably show the other houseguests targeting America or Cory so the showmance doesn’t make it much further.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

