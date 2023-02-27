‘Big Brother Canada’ Live Feeds Cancellation Likely Won’t Affect ‘USA’

Big Brother Canada has announced its plans to replace live feeds with an edited daily segment, upsetting fans. However, the US version probably won’t follow suit.

‘Big Brother Canada’ removes Live Feeds

Big Brother Canada shocked the BB community when it announced its plans to replace the 24/7 live feeds with Digital Dailies, beginning in the upcoming season 11. The Dailies will consist of “uncut content from inside the BBCAN house” and will be released weekly throughout the season.

As it’s only a selected portion of the content caught on camera, many fans are concerned that producers will remove anything that doesn’t paint their houseguests in a good light to reduce controversy.

Live feeds are one of the main attractions of Big Brother and what sets the series apart from other reality competition shows. Even though edited episodes are released three days a week, for the US version, the live feeds help flesh out long-winded storylines happening in the house.

Fans of the USA adaptation shouldn’t worry about the Paramount+ hosted feeds getting canceled because they’re only available to paying subscribers. On the other hand, BBCAN live feeds are free, and producers constantly had to stay on top of them to cut whenever anything they can’t air happened. US live feeds include a viewer discretion advisory warning.

Houseguests have faced real-life consequences due to behavior caught on live feeds

Other than gameplay, problematic content is often caught on live feeds. Even though the houseguests know they are being filmed 24/7, some inevitably make offensive comments that fans clip and post to social media.

Additionally, media outlets catch wind of the behavior, leading to headlines that followed the players after they exited the game.

For example, BB15’s Aaryn Gries, Spencer Clawson, and GinaMarie Zimmerman were fired from their jobs due to their controversial season. Most recently, fans have gone after companies that sponsor a houseguest. Before entering BB22, Nicole Franzel, who won BB18, became a social media influencer.

When viewers caught her laughing while Memphis Garrett seemed to make fun of her friend and BB14 winner, Ian Terry, and his autism, they promptly made her sponsors aware. A few companies, including Olay Skin, announced their intent to cut ties with her.

Viewer points to Nicole Franzel as to why live feeds should remain in ‘Big Brother US’

Many fans consider the live feeds a crucial part of the show because they can hear and watch all the conversations.

However, it’s only possible to include some of the content in the episodes as it can only showcase the most relevant houseguests at the time to tell a complete story. Therefore, fans can fill in the blanks and stay caught up with all the players with the live feeds.

One Twitter user pointed to a recent example of why the 24/7 access should remain part of the show. In season 22, the dominant Committee targeted Nicole’s ally Ian, and the former champ agreed to evict him to prove loyalty.

Instead of telling him as she wanted to keep his jury vote, Nicole asked others to help her how to act and spend time in a room rehearsing her speech and how to sound upset when she voted him out in the Diary Room. Many felt that Nicole tried to fool the public and thought the live feeds showed her actual intent, proving why the behind-the-scenes content should remain part of the show.