Why ‘Big Brother’ Should Cast More Super Fans in 2023

We are anxiously awaiting the new season of Big Brother in 2023 (which may or may not feature returning players). And we’re counting down the days until our days and nights are consumed by watching live feeds and angrily tweeting about the CBS reality show’s most recent dumb twist. But in the meantime, we want to ask for one thing from the Big Brother casting producers — please select super fans when finalizing season 25’s houseguests.

‘Big Brother’ producers are in the process of casting for the 2023 season

Since the premiere of Big Brother 25 is still a few months away in 2023, the casting team is hard at work finding the next group of houseguests.

There was an open casting call in Los Angeles in early March, which tells us that the upcoming season will feature new players, despite rumors that it will include former fan favorites. Plus, the Big Brother casting website is still accepting applications, so producers are in the early stages of selecting a new cast. And they are seemingly searching for fresh faces.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Big Brother 25 will contain both returning and new players. But as of the writing of this article, CBS has not indicated that season 25 will bring back old houseguests.

‘Big Brother’ houseguests should know how to play the game

The Big Brother casting producers are seemingly searching for fresh faces for the 2023 season. And we just have one request for them — stop recruiting so many contestants.

Yes, our queen, Taylor Hale, the Big Brother 24 winner, was a recruit. But she was also one of the only decent people in the season 24 cast. Taylor is a diamond in the rough. And if it weren’t for her, 2022 would have been a (bigger) mess for CBS. So not only do producers need to cast more super fans, but they also need to have a better background check system for aspiring players.

We know that thousands of (respectable) Big Brother super fans are dying to be on the show. Instead of recruiting people who have never seen the series, find fans who know the game like the back of their hands. Survivor does this every season, which, nine times out of 10, results in a dynamic cast that viewers love. And it baffles us that the two shows share the same casting director.

We miss the days of strategic Big Brother when houseguests would rely on their social skills instead of challenge wins to further themselves in the game. And we all remember Taylor’s chilling speech during the Big Brother 24 finale. The CBS reality series is a social experiment. It’s not The Challenge, nor a contest to see who can get the most social media followers by the season’s end. And the people who know this the most are the ones who have watched every season.

So, hopefully, in 2023, we’ll see more super fans live out their dream in Big Brother 25.

When will ‘Big Brother 25’ premiere in 2023?

Aside from predictions and alleged “insider” sources, we don’t have much information about Big Brother 25.

Julie Chen Moonves will return to host the upcoming Big Brother season, which will premiere in the summer of 2023. But we don’t have an exact premiere date yet, even though it will likely be in late June/early July. So we have a few more months of waiting to meet the Big Brother 25 cast (and judge them relentlessly).

