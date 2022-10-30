‘Big Brother’ Champ Cody Calafiore Is Engaged

Big Brother champ Cody Calafiore previously opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Criste Laratta and her health journey during season 22. The two are now engaged.

Cody Calafiore proposed to his girlfriend, Cristie Laratta

Two years after winning Big Brother 22: All Stars, Cody Calafiore proposed to his girlfriend, Cristie Laratta. The New Jersey natives announced their engagement on October 22 on Instagram with pictures of her ring while wearing a crewneck that read “future Mrs. Calafiore.”

They had dated for at least six years as their first post together dates back to October 2016, when they celebrated Halloween dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease. After Cody won Big Brother, the two began frequently making content for TikTok together.

During the last couple weeks of the competition, the New Jersey native opened up about his girlfriend and her health in a conversation with Christmas Abbott and Enzo Palumbo. He explained that shortly after they started dating, Cristie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

For the next six months, she underwent chemotherapy. According to Cody, Cristie went for her last CAT scan a couple of weeks before he left for BB22. In a confessional, he explained having a girlfriend changes his reasoning behind wanting to win, pointing out that the $500,000 could help jumpstart their future.

Cody finished runner-up in ‘Big Brother 16’

In 2014, Cody, a soccer coach at the time, debuted on Big Brother 16. He quickly joined the doomed Detonators alliance before becoming part of the Bomb Squad, which went on to dominate the season.

Additionally, the New Jersey native also formed a final two with Derrick Levasseur, titled the Hitmen.

Throughout the competition, he excelled socially, mostly avoiding the block, only remaining nominated twice post-Veto, and physically as he won three Head of Household and three Power of Veto competitions, becoming the fifth houseguest in franchise history to do so.

Cody won his way to the end and controversially opted to take Hitmen ally Derrick over Victoria Rafaeli to the final two. His move is considered one of the worst in BB history because Cody lost to Derrick by a vote of 7-2 but likely would have won against Victoria, who wasn’t respected by the jury.

Cody unanimously won ‘Big Brother 24’

Six years later, Cody returned for Big Brother 22: All Stars and kicked it off with an HOH win. During his reign, he formed a final two deal with Memphis Garrett, The Commission, which expanded into the six-person alliance, The Committee.

The group went on to dominate the season, keeping Cody safe and preventing him from exposing his several fake alliances as he had multiple pacts with different houseguests.

Despite presenting himself as a physical threat due to the four HOHs and four POVs he won throughout the season, he avoided hitting the nomination block. Cody won the final HOH, becoming the first houseguest to reach the final two without getting nominated.

Even though he had a hand in evicting nearly all his allies, Cody unanimously won due to his dominant social and physical game. The New Jersey native is the second U.S. houseguest to play a Perfect Game behind Dan Gheesling and tied with Dan for the best placements in two appearances. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+.