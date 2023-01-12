Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, and Ozzy Osbourne Among Those Mourning Jeff Beck’s Unexpected Death: ‘The End of an Era’

Highly respected and admired rock musician Jeff Beck died unexpectedly on Jan. 10. Several artists, including Billy Joel, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, and more, have been paying tribute to the guitarist on social media. Here’s what we know about Beck’s death and what his fellow musicians have been saying online.

Jeff Beck died unexpectedly at age 78

Jeff Beck, one of the most beloved, talented, and influential guitarists in rock music history, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. He was in a hospital near his home in Riverhall, England. According to his publicist, Melissa Dragich, Beck’s cause of death was bacterial meningitis.

A key member and leader of multiple bands, including the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, Beck also had a highly successful career as a solo artist.

Jimmy Page, former fellow member of the Yardbirds and founding member of Led Zeppelin, described Beck’s musicianship in the 2018 documentary Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story. “Everybody respects Jeff,” Page said (per The New York Times). “He’s an extraordinary musician. He’s having a conversation with you when he’s playing.”

I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died.

He was one of my heroes. I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill.

This is the end of an era.

R.I.P

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart mourned the death of Jeff Beck with touching tributes

Jeff Beck is regarded as one of the greatest guitar players in the world (if not THE greatest), and many famous musicians have spoken out after his unexpected death.

On Jan. 12, Billy Joel tweeted, “I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died. He was one of my heroes.” The “Piano Man” singer added that he had recently met the guitarist. “I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill. This is the end of an era. R.I.P.”

On Jan. 11, Rod Stewart, who was a member of the Jeff Beck Group, tweeted, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.”

Stewart said the experience of performing live with Beck was exceptional. “He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond,” the “Maggie May” singer wrote. “Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP.”

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper also honored the guitarist

Besides Billy Joel and Rod Stewart, fellow musicians Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne also paid tribute to Jeff Beck after the guitar player’s sudden death.

On Jan. 12, Cooper tweeted, “When I was 16 years old, The Spiders, who became the original Alice Cooper band, opened for the Yardbirds. That night I experienced the greatest guitar player I had ever heard. Half a century later Jeff Beck is still the greatest guitarist, PERIOD….”

He continued to praise his friend’s legacy, saying that Beck was irreplaceable. “The greatest of all time. He was a friend, and there will NEVER be another Jeff Beck. Ever. “

Beck recently collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne on the latter’s September 2022 album, Patient Number 9. On Jan. 11, Osbourne tweeted, “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”