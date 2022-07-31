‘Black Ink Crew’: Tati Thinks Ceaser’s Ex Suzette Leaked Video of Him Hitting Dog: ‘She’s Sick’

A video of Black Ink Crew alum Ceaser Emanuel hitting his dog went viral, ultimately resulting in VH1 parting ways with the reality TV star after nearly 10 years on the franchise. Black Ink cast member Tati Ritter recently opened up about the situation, noting she believed his ex Suzette Samuel leaked the video.

Tati Ritter says she no longer works at Black Ink

In June 2022, a couple of weeks after a video catching Ceaser Emanuel hitting his dog went viral on social media, the manager of his New York-based shop Tatiana “Tati” Ritter, spoke out on the situation in an Instagram Live.

She called it “crazy” that VH1 cut ties with the tattoo artist so quickly after the video surfaced but didn’t react when he had domestic violence accusations levied against him.

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.

The Long Island native also admitted that she didn’t know the status of the franchise’s future. However, Tati pointed out that she’s appeared on the show for five years and has had her share of fights and watched many go down, so she isn’t sure if the show will continue.

Regardless, the Black Ink manager revealed she no longer works at the shop, admitting she doesn’t know what happened and thought the network fired her.

She accused Ceaser’s ex Suzette of leaking the video of him hitting a dog

Tati accused Ceaser’s ex-girlfriend Suzette Samuel of leaking the video. He has also expressed his beliefs to TMZ that she released the video, as well as it occurred during their relationship in an Atlanta home they shared at the time. “Karma is a b****,” Tati added.

When viewers thought she used Suzette leaking the video as a clip, the New York native clarified her stance and condemned her boss’ actions, noting she was “appalled, disgusted, angry” and couldn’t bring herself to watch the video.

Teddy and Tati finally face each other after their screaming match at Walt's dinner to talk about how to move forward with their relationship, without hurting each other or the business.



Do you think they'll be able to get along? #BlackInkCrew

Tati added that she wouldn’t let Ceaser near her dogs and said she’s happy she never brought her pets to the show.

However, the reality star doubled down on her point about Suzette spreading the video, noting the real estate agent stayed with Ceaser despite the contents of the video, kept it, and then released it after their breakup to “hurt” him. “She’s sick, and he’s sick,” Tati admitted.

Tati joined ‘Black Ink Crew’ in 2017

In 2017, “Tati” Ritter joined the cast of Black Ink Crew in season 6 as a receptionist. She got into a relationship with Shariff “Teddy Ruks” Homer that came with conflict after his ex Jadah Blue caught wind of it.

The two continued dating before it came to an end in season 7. Tati then began hooking up with co-star Taylor “Donna Marie Lombardi” Pinckney, who was in a relationship with Alex “the Vagina Slayer” Robinson.

Donna finally dropped the Tati bomb on Alex aaand SHOCKER he's pissed ?



Is this cheating, yes or no? #BlackInkCrew

When Donna finally told her fianceé about the arrangement, he wasn’t happy, considering it “cheating,” and asked her to cut it off. Tati initially got upset as she developed feelings for Donna but eventually got over it. The two got into a physical altercation during a trip to Atlanta the following season.

Still, they seemingly patched things up when Donna returned to the series after her firing near the end of season 9. Additionally, season 9 focused on Tati’s legal problems as she got arrested for her alleged part in a narcotics trafficking ring. Black Ink Crew airs on VH1.

