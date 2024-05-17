Blake Shelton is known as one of country music’s biggest stars in 2024, and his marriage to No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani has brought him an entirely new audience. Shelton has worked with country’s biggest names, including Toby Keith. Sadly, Keith died in February 2024 at 62 due to stomach cancer. Now, Shelton’s reflecting on his complex relationship with Keith. Here’s what he said about Keith’s “ruthless” but “funny” behavior.

Blake Shelton reflected on Toby Keith’s ‘ruthless’ demeanor

Blake Shelton loves to tell stories about the country stars that he tours with, and he has stories about country legend Toby Keith. Shelton shared his thoughts about Keith on The Bobby Bones Show in February 2024.

“He’s kind of a tough nut to crack, to get to know,” Shelton explained. “But once you were in that inner circle with him, you could do no wrong almost. He was just that kind of guy.”

Shelton noted that he toured with Keith for two years, and that’s when he came to understand the country singer. “Over time, we started to develop a little bit of a relationship,” he explained. “We’re both from Oklahoma. That was kind of our connection that we had early on.” Shelton noted that Keith “made” him throw together a basketball team from his crew while they toured. “He loved to play basketball. He wanted to play every single day. … We became buddies over time.”

Shelton added that through their time together, he felt like a younger brother to Keith. “Toby was the king of tough love,” he said. ” … He could be ruthless in a funny way.” Shelton noted that Keith rarely won country music awards despite being the best in the business, and it was something easy that Shelton could poke fun at.

“I said, ‘Hey man,’ because at the time, I was a baby artist,” Shelton continued. “I said, ‘You know, someday, if I ever do get nominated for any awards, man, I hope it’s against you. He literally, without a beat, said to me, ‘You know why I brought you out here on tour with me?’ And I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Because I wanted to prove to the industry that I really don’t need an opening act.'”

Shelton laughed over Keith’s cutting words. “I loved him. I looked up to him. He would’ve done anything for a friend,” he noted.

Toby Keith and Blake Shelton in 2023 | Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images

The ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ singer called cancer ‘a roller coaster’

Toby Keith was a beloved name in the country music industry. Blake Shelton spoke out on how unique and loyal Keith was to those he loved, and Shelton surely isn’t the only star who feels that way about Keith. During one of Keith’s final interviews in 2024, he discussed his journey with stomach cancer.

“It’s always a roller coaster,” Keith said while speaking to News 9. “I’ve had it to zero, and five weeks later, oh, you’re storming back. But, if you’re gonna live on with treatments and things, whatever you find that works for you, that holds it bay and all that, you just do it. As long as I don’t shrivel up to a prune and hit the dirt, and I have energy, I’m going to try to go.”

Keith added that he can’t “cure” his cancer, and he called the disease an “island” that he’s “shipwrecked” on.

“You don’t ever cure it,” he said. “Everybody has it, and you don’t ever cure it; it just goes into remission. So, you gotta find, again, captain your ship. Find your own deal. I’m not going to let this define what my future is.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.