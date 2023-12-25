Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have plenty of Christmas plans in 2023. How do they compare to Shelton's previous holidays with ex-wife Miranda Lambert?

NBC’s The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together after Shelton’s divorce from country superstar Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale. While Stefani and Shelton seemed like an unlikely duo, they have tons of fun together, especially around the holidays. Given what Lambert said in the past about having Christmas with Shelton, it seems like she and Stefani have similar traditions.

Miranda Lambert said Blake Shelton ‘loves to decorate the house’ for Christmas

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert | Lewis Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married from May 2011 to July 2015. While their union had a rocky end, they were country music sweethearts for years. And, of course, they spent time together for Christmas despite their otherwise jam-packed schedules.

“It’s our light at the end of the tunnel,” Lambert told Us Weekly in December 2012. “We can stop rushing around and just be together.”

So, what did the couple like to do for the holidays? Lambert told the publication that Shelton loved to “decorate the house” for Christmas — a tradition he gets from his mother. He also loved to have holiday food ready, even if it meant hours of cooking. “Blake likes to pick food out of a magazine for me to make,” Lambert continued. “Last year, it was gourmet mac ‘n’ cheese. It took me three hours!”

The country stars also sang Christmas songs together. That same year, Shelton put out his holiday album, Cheers, It’s Christmas, which featured Lambert on his cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Gwen Stefani recently posted footage of her and Blake Shelton decorating for the holidays

While Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton once enjoyed decorating for Christmas together, Shelton now enjoys the festivities with his current wife, Gwen Stefani. Stefani posted clips of her and Shelton decorating for Christmas in 2023.

The clip, which Stefani captioned, “Feels like Christmas at the Shelton home!!” begins with Stefani panning over boxes upon boxes of decorations. She starts removing fake snow and snow-covered greenery to build her displays. The decorative displays include mini trees with colored lights and other Christmas village electronics. At the end of the clip, Stefani reveals the finished display, which makes her and Shelton’s Oklahoma home look like a snowy Christmas village.

Later in the clip, Shelton, Stefani, and Stefani’s three boys head outdoors to pick out their Christmas tree. They find the perfect tree and load it in the back of Shelton’s truck. When they get home, it’s time to trim the tree and deck it to the nines.

Like Lambert and Shelton’s Christmas, Stefani’s Christmas traditions include unique food dishes. Stefani cooks an Italian timpano pasta dome, which Shelton never heard of before meeting her. And, of course, Shelton and Stefani have holiday tunes together, including “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

‘The Voice’ couple will spend Christmas in Oklahoma

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton celebrated Christmas in Oklahoma, which is exactly where Gwen Stefani will spend her holiday. As seen in Stefani’s Instagram clip, she turned the ranch into a winter wonderland. It’s unclear if Stefani’s three kids will spend Christmas in Oklahoma or with their father, Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale had the kids for Thanksgiving this year, as he and Stefani trade off every year.

Stefani is embracing Oklahoma life. While she’s from California, she adores the remote peacefulness of the ranch. “It’s pretty magic, I have to say,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while talking about her new home state. “I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.