NBC’s The Voice Season 25 carries on without Blake Shelton. Shelton quit The Voice after season 23 to spend more time at home with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her three boys. So, does this mean Shelton’s off the show forever? Here’s what he said about the circumstances that could make him change his mind.

Blake Shelton says he’d consider returning to ‘The Voice’ with these 4 coaches

Blake Shelton was one of the first coaches ever to participate in NBC’s The Voice. The series’ first season began in 2011, and CeeLo Green of Gnarls Barkley and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 were the first two confirmed coaches. After they were locked in, Shelton and Christina Aguilera joined the crew a month later.

Aguilera stayed on The Voice for the first three seasons and returned for seasons 5, 8, and 10. Green stuck with the show for the first three seasons and season 5. Levine was a coach for 16 seasons before his unexpected exit. As for Shelton, he stuck around for 23 seasons before calling it quits.

Shelton spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what he misses about coaching. “I miss the people,” he said. “I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show.”

Shelton added that he knew it was time to take a break from The Voice when he couldn’t “remember what season it was.” And there’s one circumstance he’d entertain to return.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” he added. “That would be fun for me …. That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green, and Christina Aguilera haven’t coached ‘The Voice’ in several seasons

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Carson Daly on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton coached alongside Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green, and Christina Aguilera when he started The Voice — and he’d need all three coaches to return for him to come back.

Shelton grew close with Levine due to their extensive time together on the show. Levine’s exit from The Voice shocked fans, but he later explained that he wanted to leave to spend more time at home with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their kids.

“I was constantly working for so many years,” Levine explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that. Just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family, and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little.”

So, what did Levine think of Shelton’s decision to leave the NBC series? “It’s about time,” he told Entertainment Tonight when asked. Levine also playfully shook his head “no” when asked if he misses Shelton.

Would Gwen Stefani return? John Legend thinks so

John Legend is a coach on The Voice Season 25, and he doesn’t expect Blake Shelton to return to the show in the future. However, he suspects Gwen Stefani might give it another go. She coached seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 24.

“I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think Blake is coming back. He is staying on the farm; he’s enjoying himself. I’ve talked to him and he’s, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm. He sent us some fresh peaches from the farm; we made peach cobbler. I don’t think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice.“

