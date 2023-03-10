Blake Shelton Takes Being a Stepparent ‘Very Seriously’ — No More ‘Why Isn’t Blake Here?’

Season 23 of The Voice premiered on NBC on March 6, and it will be Blake Shelton‘s last season as a coach. In an interview with People Magazine, Shelton revealed that his decision to take a step back from The Voice is because of his dedication to being a stepparent.

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ after season 23

Since The Voice premiered in 2011, Shelton has been a coach on the show. The country singer is the longest-running coach on the show and the only coach to be on every season of The Voice.

In October 2022, Shelton shocked fans when he announced his plans to leave the show after its 23rd season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” the singer wrote in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Blake Shelton takes being a stepparent ‘very seriously’

Shelton is currently married to singer Gwen Stefani. The two artists met on The Voice when they were both coaches. Shelton is a stepparent to Stefani’s three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

In a December 2022 interview with People Magazine, Shelton revealed his role as a stepparent is part of the reason he decided to leave The Voice.

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,” Shelton said.

He continued, “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life,” he continues. “[When they ask,] ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

What the singer plans to do after ‘The Voice’

Speaking with People Magazine, Shelton admits that acting as a coach on The Voice helped raise his profile in the music industry.

“When I started on The Voice, that was 10 years into my career as a country artist. I never really made it to the A-level of country artists until I became a coach,” he said.

For fans curious about what Shelton will do professionally after The Voice, the country singer admittedly does not have a lot of plans.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Man, come on. You’re not quitting The Voice [to do] nothing!’ But I really am. Please, I’m accepting ideas,” Shelton told People Magazine. “It’s time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in.”

New episodes of season 23 of The Voice air on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.