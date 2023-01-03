‘BMF’: How Many Episodes in Season 2?

The second season of the highly anticipated Starz drama BMF is slated to debut this week. The series follows the real-life rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers begin building their drug business on the streets of Detroit before expanding it across the country.

Here’s what we know about Season 2, including the number of episodes.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory and Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will see Terry and Meech at odds

The second season of BMF is slated to debut on Jan. 6, and this time Terry and Meech won’t be seeing eye to eye. “I feel like my brother knows that he can’t be nothing else than a dope dealer,” Flenory Jr. told Detroit Metro Times. “We started this, and we’re going to end it that way. But I feel like Meech and Terry are two different people. My dad is a gladiator; he’s going to do what he said he was going to do. And Terry is calm, cool, and collected. He’s going to think about everything before he does it.”

The official description for Season 2 reads in part,

We parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops.

Gonna take more than a bit of green to make it to the top. ? Meech gonna need allies too. Get ready, the new season of #BMF premieres on January 6. pic.twitter.com/G5fjWHMcF1 — BMF (@bmfstarz) December 28, 2022

Season 2 will include 10 episodes

The second season will include the brothers’ continued rise in Detroit and their expansion into Atlanta. This season will take a look at the fracture in their relationship, their expanding business, their love lives, and the deterioration of their parents’ marriage.

Like Season 1, Season 2 will be comprised of 10 episodes.

“I’m from here, and what’s really interesting is that Meech is three or four years older than me, and Terry is one or two,” creator/showrunner Randy Huggins told Detroit Metro Times. “I went to prison in Oregon to visit like three or four times, and what’s really interesting is we connected on everything. Everywhere he was at, I was trying to get in. I didn’t have access, but I was trying to get in there.” He added,

All the fashion he was talking about, the silk shirts, snakeskin belts, the colored Levi’s. As much as this is Meech and Terry’s, it’s my story; it’s Detroit’s story. So obviously, this is a drama, so I take creative license where I have to, but it all came from Big Meech. … It’s not anything in here that I didn’t hear from him. Now I may have went left when he wanted me to go right, but I gotta tell my story the way I see it.”

Here’s what happened to Terry and Meech in real-life

By the late ’90s, the Flenory brothers were running BMF as one of the biggest drug trafficking organizations in the country. Prosecutors alleged that BMF distributed mountains of cocaine in 11 states, raking in more than $270 million in profits. The Flenory brothers also opened businesses in the music industry and were well-known and supported by popular hip-hop artists.

In the early 2000s, law enforcement caught up with the brothers, and in 2005, they were sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, Terry Flenory was released in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory remains behind bars at this time.