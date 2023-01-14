‘BMF’: How Old Is Terry Flenory?

The Starz drama series BMF is based on the real-life Flenory brothers. The brothers rose to fame from the streets of Detriot to become two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The TV show showcases Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they begin their organization during their teen years before becoming players on a national stage.

BMF is very accurate, but how old is Terry Flenory in real life?

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Terry Flenory | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Starz)

‘BMF’ Season 2 will showcase Terry’s transformation into a kingpin

Season 2 of the series opens in the late 80s, meaning Terry and Meech are in their late teens. So far, Terry has been the more reluctant brother when it comes to the drug business, but his new love interest, an older woman named Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony), is slated to change all of that. Markisha is the wife of a drug dealer named Boom (Peyton Alex Smith). However, Terry is determined to have her on his arm.

Markisha will help him step into the role of kingpin. “You’re going to see Terry Flenory just boss up,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “He’s just like, ‘Yo, I’m not this little kid no more. I got this grown-ass lady, and I’m the man now. And she’s helping me become a man.’ He got a little different pep in his step, and it’s going to be interesting to watch.”

The All-American actor added, “She puts him on the path to becoming independent and gaining that autonomy that he always wanted,” he explains. “A lot of people could be hurt in the decisions that these two people make.”

Terry Flenory is 53 years old in real-life

Born January 10, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan, Terry Flenory is two years younger than his older brother Meech. Though Meech and Terry formed their organization together, beginning by selling $50 bags of cocaine when they were teens in Detroit, they expanded their business exponentially.

By 2005, when they were both arrested, BMF was bringing in upward of $270 million in profit, and their enterprise had over 500 employees. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meech and Terry were worth $100 million each.

When they were arrested in 2005 for money laundering and drug trafficking, they were each sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, Terry was released from prison on May 5, 2020, due to health ailments.

‘BMF’ Season 2 will begin to show the fractures in Meech and Terry’s relationship

By the time Meech and Terry were arrested in the early 2000s, they were estranged. Season 2 of BMF will showcase the cracks in their relationship. Not only has Terry abandoned Meech for a more legit life running a car service business with their father, Charles (Russell Hornsby), the pair had always had differing personalities.

Terry was the more low-key brother, while Meech was the charismatic hot-tempered older brother. Season 2 will showcase Terry’s new relationship with Markisha, which will also set him at odds with Meech. “Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”