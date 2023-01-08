‘BMF’: In Season 2 The Flenory Brothers’ Relationship Begins to Crumble

BMF follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) and their rise from street drug dealers to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The Starz series is set in the 1980s in Detroit as the war on drugs and the crack cocaine epidemic imploded on top of one another.

Season 2 of the series is slated to showcase the demise of the brothers’ relationship.

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory and Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ is based on a real-life rags-to-riches story

Randy Huggins, a Detroit native, created BMF based on his own understanding of the brothers, extensive interviews with Meech, Terry, and others, and a slew of research. “I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.” He added,

I don’t think there’s a character in there that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.

It also helps that the Flenory family is involved with Meech portraying his father in the series.

‘BMF’ Season 2 will showcase the brothers’ relationship beginning to crumble

At the end of BMF Season 1, the brothers were on shaky ground. Meech was disgusted that Terry had left the organization to run a legit car service company with their father. In BMF Season 2, Terry will return to the game, but his new relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony), the wife of a known drug dealer, is slated to cause some major tension between the brothers.

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR. “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

Here’s where Meech and Terry are today

Though the brothers were estranged by 2005, they were still running BMF together, which spanned several major cities across the nation. At the time, the organization was bringing in upward of $270 million in profit, and their enterprise consisted of over 500 employees.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Meech and Southwest T were worth $100 million each. However, their relationship had been strained for years. According to Creative Loafing, Terry spoke with a federally incarcerated person called “Shep,” in a July 2004 call. On the call, Southwest T was asked how Big Meech was doing. Southwest T replies, “Losing his mind man. We don’t even speak. He lost his mind.”

The brothers were both arrested in 2005 and charged with federal drug trafficking. They were sentenced to 30 years each. Terry was released in 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, but Meech is slated to remain in prison until 2028.