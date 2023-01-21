‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About Mo’Nique’s Character Goldie

BMF follows the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The pair began their drug business in Detroit and became two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The Starz series just launched its second season, and it’s already explosive.

Oscar-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique will appear on the show this season as Goldie. Here’s what she’s revealed about her character.

Mo’Nique as Goldie and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Big Meech in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Mo’Nique will portray Goldie in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Fans were elated when it was announced that Academy Award winner Mo’Nique would join BMF for season 2. She is slated to portray a character named Goldie.

The official character description for Goldie reads, “[She] is a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers to help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.

Fans believe that Goldie will be pivotal to the Flenory brothers’ expansion into Atlanta.

Guess who i got in BMF this season ?GOLDIE ! GLG?GreenLightGang ?I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG BACK ON TOP. pic.twitter.com/eYFu2h2yRN — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2022

Mo’Nique hinted at who Goldie is

Though so much of who her character is is still shrouded in mystery, Mo’Noique offered some insight into Goldie.

“I know Goldie, you know Goldie, our community knows Goldie,” she told Shadow and Act. “[Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson] explained to me who she was and then said that Randy [Huggins] and I would be able to really shape Goldie. But Goldie is that character where the community loves her. But others would think that she’s a detriment to the community, but she takes care of her community through means that some may not agree with.”

She also added that she really appreciated the ability to be able to style and form her character as a sophisticated older woman.

‘BMF’ creator Randy Huggins tried to get the series as accurate as possible

Though Mo’Nique did not reveal if her character is based on an actual person, fans know that BMF creator Randy Huggins tried to make sure things in the series are as accurate as possible. As he was developing the series, he was back and forth in prison, speaking with Big Meech in person and over the phone.

“When you go to prison, you can’t take a pen or a pad,” Huggins explained on theGrio’s “Acting Up” podcast. “So he’s talking to me for six hours; I gotta run to my car and scribble down everything that I can remember.”

He also revealed that though he did take some liberties, he wanted the show to be accurate. “I don’t think there’s a character in there that I hadn’t heard of,” he told Urban Hollywood 411. “I may have to take a creative liberty to make art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.”