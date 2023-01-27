‘BMF’ Season 2 Episode 4 Overview

Starz’s BMF is centered on on the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). Beginning in the 1980s, the brothers began selling drugs to make ends meet. They would eventually run one of the biggest drug-trafficking organizations in the country

BMF Season 2 is already underway, and here’s what we know about episode 204.

Myles Truitt as B-Mickie and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 has family war as a major theme

As we get further into season 2, fans can already see the divide that will eventually fracture Meech and Terry’s relationship for good. Meech is still in the game with Terry working on being legit. However, when Terry steps back into the game with a new woman, Markisha (La La Anthony), by his side, things between the brothers will continue to get tense.

“Our focus is on our business 100% trying to expand, trying to leave Detroit, trying to go further.,” Meech told Express U.K. “Trying to recruit as many crews as we can on our team, so we can work together and become even bigger. But I feel like the season is definitely all about the family war between B-Mickie, Meech, and Terry, and they’re finding there’s no trusting each other.” It’s a lot of different things that everybody’s juggling with this season.”

Inside Season 2 Episode 4

BMF has hit the ground running this season. At the end of episode 203, “Devil’s Night,” Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) shot Meech and got him sent to a hospital. The forthcoming episode, 204, which is titled “Runnin’ on E,” will force Terry back into Meech’s drug business. However, things will be dangerous and deadly now that K-9 has cut off BMF’s supply. The official episode description reads,

With Meech barely out of the hospital and still bleeding out, Terry assumes command of

BMF, yet BMF is ‘Runnin on E’ strapped for cash, out of product, and down to their last

men. Terry tries to find a new supply, and plans to use one of his drivers to transport

product to Lansing, where they can charge a premium, yet everything goes wrong.

Targeted from all sides, with their enemies Detective Bryant and Lamar closing in, they

have no choice… but to run.

Here’s what we know about the ‘BMF’ spinoffs

Amid the success of BMF and the Starz documentary BMF: Blowing Money Fast about real-life figures, BMF is also getting several new spinoffs. The three BMF spinoffs will be a part of BMF: Immortal. Thus far, there is no word yet on which figures will be the main subjects of these shows or when they will air.

According to Deadline, planning for the spinoffs has just begun, but more information will be revealed later. They also report that though executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson decided not to re-up his contract with Starz, the network is still very much invested in his shows and ideas.

Fans are eager to see where the BMF Universe will go next.