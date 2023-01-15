‘BMF’ Who Is Tammy Cowins?

BMF follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers rose from their humble beginnings in their working-class family to become street drug dealers, eventually helming a massive drug organization.

Season 2 of the series is underway, and new players are stepping onto the scene. But who is Tammy Cowins?

‘BMF’ showcases the rise and fall of one of the biggest drug organizations in the country

Though the Black Mafia Family would eventually become one of the biggest drug organizations in the country, boasting upward of 500 employees and making Meech and Terry millionaires 100 times over, BMF showcases their humble beginnings, including their family life and their parents Charles (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille’s (Michole Briana White) financial struggles.

The official Starz description for Season 2 reads, “Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Cleveland while Terry experiences growing pains as he launches his car-ride business with Charles. When Terry learns Meech could be in danger, he inserts himself into BMF business that drives a wedge between the brothers.”

Tammy Cowins is a co-producer on ‘BMF’

Cowins is a co-producer on BMF. She is the CEO of BMF Entertainment Group, and she is Meech’s best friend. She worked for years to bring BMF’s story to life and finally inked a deal back in 2014. Back then she interviewed Straight From the A to discuss her friendship with Meech. She said,

Looking at the blogs and everything, you know people are going to make their negative comments and people are going to make their positive comments. But I can tell you, this has been one of the best experiences in my life to have him as my best friend.

Interestingly enough, Tonesa Welch, who has been called the First Lady of BMF and was in a long-term relationship with Terry, has accused Cowins of being a government informant. During a Vlad TV interview last year, Welch said that Cowins tried to ruin her reputation and get her sent back to prison in the early 2010s.

Moreover, she said that watching Cowins socialize with her friends from BMF on various red carpets for the series was disheartening. Cowins has not commented on the accusations.

‘BMF’ is extremely accurate

Though there has been no mention of Cowins yet in the series, it’s still very early on in the foundation of the drug organization. When Season 2 of BMF opens, it’s the late 1980s, and both Terry and Meech are still living in Detroit. In fact, the brothers are divided, with Meech continuing to build his business and Terry pursuing a more legit life with his father with their car service business.

Still, as the series presses forward, more players will likely be introduced. Though it’s unlikely that Cowins will be mentioned by name since this is a fictionalization of BMF, creator Randy Huggins has been adamant about remaining as close to life as possible.

"I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story," Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. "Obviously, you can't have people's names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed."