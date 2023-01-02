TL;DR:

Bob Dylan discussed the role technology has on modern life.

Bob Dylan said that he’s so relaxed he often feels that the life has left his body.

Despite this, Bob Dylan still has a high-energy pastime.

Bob Dylan | Michael Kovac/WireImage

Bob Dylan considers himself to be such a relaxed person that he sometimes feels like the life has left him altogether. When discussing modern technology, Dylan said that while he sees the merit in things like social media, they don’t allow him to relax. The musician said that generally, he’s so relaxed that he feels lifeless and unmotivated.

Bob Dylan spoke extensively about modern life in an interview

While Dylan has spoken at length about the negative impact modern technology has had on the recording industry, he isn’t as certain about the way it will impact society as a whole. He compared it to magic but said that it had the potential to end the world.

Bob Dylan | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

“Technology is like: sorcery,” he told The Wall Street Journal in 2022. “It’s a magic show, conjures up spirits, it is an extension of our body, like the wheel is an extension of our foot. But it might be the final nail driven into the coffin of civilization; we just don’t know. Nikola Tesla, the great inventor, said that he could take down the Brooklyn Bridge with a small vibrator. Today, we can probably do the same thing with a pocket computer. Log in, log out, load and download; we’re all wired up.”

Bob Dylan said he feels ‘positively lifeless’ most of the time

Given his belief in the destructive power of technology, it’s no wonder that Dylan has a hard time relaxing when he watches TV or sits at the computer. Still, he said technology can’t help him unwind because he’s always in a state of relaxation.

“Technology doesn’t really help me: relax,” he said. “I’m too relaxed, too laid-back. Most of the time I feel like a flat tire, unmotivated, positively lifeless.”

Despite this, Dylan said he has a tendency to get restless, seemingly without reason.

“It takes a lot to get me stimulated, and I’m an excessively sensitive person, which complicates things,” he said. “I can be totally at ease one minute, and then, for no reason whatsoever, I get restless and fidgety; doesn’t seem to be any middle ground.”

The musician has a high-energy hobby

Though Dylan says that he often feels lifeless and unmotivated, he has an exertive hobby to help him boost his energy levels.

Bob Dylan | Cyrus Andrews/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“To stay physically active: I box and spar. It’s part of my life,” he explained, adding, “It’s functional and detached from trends. It’s a limitless playground, and you don’t need an app.”

Dylan owns a boxing gym, and has even sparred with a champion boxer. He was interested in boxing when he first rose to prominence and has kept up with the hobby into his eighties.