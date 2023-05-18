Body Language Expert Believes Prince Harry Is ‘Genuinely Happy’ Because a Big Question About His Home Has Finally Been Answered

Since stepping down from his role as a senior royal in 2020, Prince Harry has only been back to the U.K. a handful of times. In April, he confirmed that he would attend King Charles III‘s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle, who stayed behind in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The duke’s solo trip was brief as he flew back to the States shortly after the ceremony concluded. He has since made a few appearances with Meghan in the U.S. and a body language expert noticed that he looks “genuinely happy” and believes that’s because a big question the prince had has finally been answered.

Prince Harry smiles as he leaves the coronation of King Charles III | Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry previously said California felt more like home to him than the U.K.

Harry was born and lived in England his entire life but after relocating to Meghan’s home state he said that felt more like home to him. However, some weren’t convinced he really felt that way.

During an interview withToday‘s Hoda Kotb to promote the Invictus Games in 2022, Harry was asked if California feels like his home now. A number of body language experts noticed that the duke did not appear comfortable with the questions and didn’t “look committed to his words” either as he struggled to get them out, pausing multiple times.

The full transcript of the prince’s one sentence answer is: “D’ya know. Home … home for me now … is … is … is … for the time being … it’s … it’s in the … it’s in the States.’”

Expert says Harry finally knows where his home is and it shows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling as they leave The Ziegfeld Theatre | James Devaney/GC Images

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Harry’s demeanor during his recent appearances with Meghan.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the expert explained: “As a couple, similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton, they’ve gone from strength to strength. In terms of non-verbal behaviors, there was a time when Harry and Meghan would often leave a space between each other while out at events. However, they now walk closer together and rarely leave each other’s side. They also often glance over at each other, which indicates a deep love and connection.”

Stanton added that it’s “clear” now Harry has figured out that his home is with Meghan and their children in California opining: “I think it’s clear from Harry and Meghan’s interaction that their past stresses have gone, having made them an even stronger couple … It’s clear Harry has passed the point of no return of going back to his life in the U.K. He appears genuinely happy in LA.

“Initially, I did feel that he regretted his decision and seemed slightly homesick, however, there has been a huge shift in his body language since. Overall, their body language tells me that they’re a very strong couple, and Harry truly feels that [California] is his home.”

