Body Language Expert Breaks Down Moment Kate Middleton and Sophie Looked ‘Horrified’ During Huge Royal Event

Members of the royal family like the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex) usually look so calm and graceful every time they’re out and about. But just like the rest of us, the women are only human and sometimes lose their composure in public.

That’s exactly what happened during a major event a few years back. Now, a body language expert is breaking down the moment in which the ladies looked “horrified” and what led to that incident.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate Middleton attend the Remembrance Sunday Service | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The mishap that had the women looking ‘horrified’ at a major event

Kate and Sophie attended the Royal Ascot in 2017 and were in the carriage parade with their husbands, Prince William and Prince Edward. But when Sophie went to stand up in the carriage she lost her footing and nearly fell on Kate “whose eyes were wide and mouth agape.”

Body language expert Judi James analyzed footage from the event that showed the duchess almost take a tumble onto the princess.

James told Express: “Royals are famously stoic and unflappable in public, but every so often we get a glimpse of a different side to those traits when they are caught off-guard, showing a very alternative set of body language responses. Both Sophie and Kate are known for their calm, unflappable poise and a ride in the carriage at Ascot is something both women take in their stride as experienced royals. But not on this occasion.

Sophie, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, and Prince William, sitting in a carriage at Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse | Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Perhaps the carriage moved too quickly, but it left Sophie tilting forward as though about to fall over onto Kate, and Kate’s expression of open-mouthed horror as she tried to prevent that happening mirrored Sophie’s expression perfectly.”

The expert added: “Both women looked amused and horrified at the same time, which is a rare blend of facial expressions.”

Luckily, the princess was able to help steady Sophie who grabbed onto the side of the carriage in an effort to avoid completely losing her balance. After the incident, the women were seen sharing several laughs about the whole thing.

Sophie helped Kate adjust to royal life when she joined the family

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate Middleton attend the Order of the Garter Service together at St George’s Chapel | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and Sophie are thought to have a close relationship that has developed over the years.

According to Hello!‘s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey, “It’s no surprise that the Princess of Wales and the [Duchess of Edinburgh] have such a close relationship. No doubt Sophie has been a huge support to Kate over the years, especially when Kate first joined the royal family in 2011.

“The royal ladies have similar interests and passions, including their love of sport and fashion. They also share common causes within their royal work, with both Kate and Sophie championing the work of children and young people’s charities.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.