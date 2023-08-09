Here's what a body language expert is saying about the Duke of Sussex's demeanor and how he acted a during trip to Tokyo without the duchess.

It’s been a rough few months for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After their Manhattan “car chase” story was questioned, Spotify did not renew its multi-million deal with the pair. Then, one of the streaming platform’s executives labeled the Sussexes as “f****** grifters” and alluded to an embarrassing story about trying to help the duke come up with a podcast idea. In addition, a tourism agency reported that Harry’s memoir Spare has become one of the most discarded books of all time after finding more than 100 copies thrown in trash cans or left behind at resorts since its release.

And that’s not all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot escape rumors that their marriage is in trouble. Now, a body language expert is analyzing the prince’s demeanor during his solo trip to Japan amid all the “pressures and drama” he’s been facing.

Prince Harry waving as he arrives at the Rolls Building at High Court in London | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Expert says Prince Harry didn’t appear ‘nervous’ on solo trip, put on ‘relaxed’ display

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has also analyzed the body language of members of the royal family over the years and discussed Prince Harry’s visit to a sports summit in Tokyo on Aug. 9. The expert noticed that the duke didn’t seem “nervous” during an event as he put on a “relaxed” and “content” display.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton explained: “As he arrived in Japan, Harry’s body posture appeared very relaxed and he clearly felt at ease in public. He was dressed laid back and it’s as if he could be any normal guy. This proves that Harry feels just as comfortable dressed in a polo shirt as he would in a suit. His shoulders were down, and his posture was upright, which tells us he was feeling content in himself and wasn’t holding anything back. He also wasn’t closing anyone off and he didn’t look nervous or tense in the slightest, as we saw him attending the event on his own.”

The duke was ‘having fun’ without any ‘pressure or drama’

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry play polo during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

If Prince Harry was thinking about any of the drama or pressures back home, he didn’t show it. As Stanton observed, the duke appeared to “really be enjoying himself” and “having fun” during this solo trip.

“We later saw Harry being joined by ISPS Handa’s founder Haruhisa Handa, ex-New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter and Nacho Figueras on stage at the summit. Harry was seen smiling and laughing, which proves that he felt absolute joy at that moment in time,” Stanton said, adding, “His mouth was open and his eyes were fully wide, and that is the epitome of genuine happiness. He was having fun and felt at ease without pressure or drama. He was really enjoying being in that environment.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.