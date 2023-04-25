Body Language Expert Notices Something Different About the Way Prince Harry Acted Around Meghan on Date Night

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were spotted at an NBA playoff game in Los Angeles recently. During their outing, a body language expert noticed a change in the Duke of Sussex’s demeanor.

Here’s more on that and what the expert says the couple’s rare appearance proves.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

First time Meghan and Harry have been seen together since coronation response

The Sussexes’ appearance at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies is the first time they’ve been seen out together since confirming their plans for King Charles III’s coronation.

The Palace had been waiting on a response from the pair about whether or not they would attend. It was confirmed on April 12, that Harry will travel to the U.K. for the ceremony himself in a statement that read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Body language expert says Prince Harry appeared ‘more ‘confident and humorous’

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed photos and footage of Meghan and Harrys night out and noticed something different about the prince’s demeanor than what we’ve seen from him lately.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Stanton observed: “We see Harry speaking to somebody next to him, leaning in towards them which is a sign of interest. He then leans the other way into Meghan, bringing his face close to hers, which demonstrates the level of rapport and ease they have around each other. They’re very comfortable in each other’s proximal zones, with Meghan reciprocating this as she smiles at Harry and reaches out for his arm. It shows that the pair are comfortable to be out and about together in public and very happy in each other’s company.

“Appearing like any other couple in love, Harry and Meghan, while happy to address and interact with passers-by, were clearly focused on each other, with their tactile display revealing how they’re not afraid to display their intimacy in a public setting. We see Harry appear to make a joke as he leaned in to Meghan, before pulling a funny face. Compared to previous appearances we’ve seen of Harry in recent months, he appears far more content, with previous signs of anxiousness he’d show nowhere to be seen here.”

Expert believes this appearance ‘proves the level of connection they share’

Meghan Markle leans in to talk to Prince Harry during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Stanton also shared his take on what he thinks this appearance “proves” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The expert explained: “Meghan appears to be a source of comfort and reassurance for Harry and it’s clear to see the admiration she has for him, with Meghan showing a glimpse of this as she laughed at her husband’s confident and humorous display, pulling him in closer to her. This was a rare public appearance for the couple, yet one that proves the level of connection they share.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.