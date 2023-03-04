Body Language Expert Points Out What Meghan Markle Did to Comfort Prince Harry When He Was ‘Clearly Upset’

There’s been a ton of speculation recently about whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. for King Charles III’s coronation. The last time the prince and his wife were in the country together was when Queen Elizabeth II died. The pair happened to be there for an event days before her death and stayed throughout the mourning period and for the late monarch’s funeral.

Now, as we await the news of whether the duke and duchess will return to the U.K. for the coronation, a body language expert is looking back at one of those last times we saw them in Britain following the queen’s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How Meghan comforted Prince Harry when they viewed tributes

Body language expert Judi James analyzed how Meghan and Harry acted when they surprised royal fans gathered outside Windsor Castle to view some of the tributes to the queen alongside Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

James observed that the Duke of Sussex was visibly upset and Meghan comforted him. The expert noted that the duchess did so by putting a comforting arm around her husband’s back as they stood over the tributes.

“It’s comforting to see Meghan’s supportive touches on the back and partial hugs for a clearly upset Harry,” James said according to The Sun.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle viewing flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan dealt with ‘anxiety’ walking toward crowd, expert says

James also noticed that moments later it was Meghan who needed some comforting when the couples made their way over to speak with and thank well-wishers for being there.

“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” James told Page Six, adding the duchess’s “frequent hair flicking” during the walkabout “suggested some inner anxiety.”

Another body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass, opined that Meghan’s subdued behavior was due to “fear” of how the crowd would react since she was booed last time her and Harry were in England for the Platinum Jubilee.

“Usually, we have seen Meghan with a smile plastered on her face, whether it is appropriate or not. But this time, she actually seemed more genuine and humbled,” Glass explained. “There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together. She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and center, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Sussexes’ relationship with the Waleses’ has become even more strained

That day in September may very well be the last time we’ll ever see the Fab Four together.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly invited to King Charles’ coronation but the odds of a happy reunion between the Sussexes and Waleses’ are slim to none following the allegations made in the duke and duchess’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Prince William is reportedly livid at some of the claims his brother made in his book and has no interest in seeing or speaking to him if Harry and Meghan do attend the ceremony on May 6.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.