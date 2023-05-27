Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton Overcoming Relationship ‘Challenges’

A few years back, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down from their roles within the royal family. Today the life Harry and Meghan lead on the other side of the pond is quite different from the life Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) lead as working members of the Firm.

But for all the brothers’ differences, a body language expert has noticed that there are similarities in their relationships with their wives as both princes married women who are not from aristocratic backgrounds and had to overcome some challenges because of that.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert notices similarities between Harry and Meghan’s relationship and William and Kate’s

Following the Sussexes’ wedding anniversary on May 19, body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton pointed out some of the things he noticed in Meghan and Harry’s relationship that are similar to William and Kate’s. According to Stanton, the Sussexes appear to have a “telepathic connection” similar to that boasted by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino Stanton explained: “Similarly to Kate and William, the couple isn’t afraid to express their love. In terms of body language, they often display gestures of closeness and admiration. I think it’s clear from the glances the pair share during public events that there is a deep connection between the two. Like many couples, Harry and Meghan have a special glance, which is their way of communicating with each other. They almost have a telepathic connection. The couple’s ability to be in tune with each other proves how close they are as a couple.”

The expert added: “Eye contact is a fantastic indicator as to the levels of emotions between a couple. General eye contact is three to five seconds, whereas prolonged eye contact is longer than five seconds. This is often reserved for those who we care about or romantic partners, as it would feel extremely normal and natural to extend that level of eye contact. Harry and Meghan often display prolonged eye contact between each other, which proves the couple’s deep level of connection and rapport. Meghan especially has great eye contact, as she tends to fixate on whoever she is talking to.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says the difference is Sussexes don’t have to ‘adhere to strict protocols’ anymore

However, Stanton pointed out that there is also a big difference between the Sussexes and Wales’ relationships and that has to do with the paths they chose.

“I think Harry and Meghan’s relationship differs from other members of the royal family as they don’t have to stick to royal protocols,” Stanton opined. “Even though Kate and William have developed in terms of showing displays of affection, there are still some protocols senior members of the family must adhere to. However, [Meghan and Harry] can pretty much do what they like without having to answer to the king or be conscious of how it’s going to be perceived. This allows them to be completely authentic as a couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stanton continued: “In terms of their development over the years, the couple has been through a lot in order to get where they are today … However, despite having challenges since then, the couple has only got stronger over the years.

“Any trauma, stress, or major life event helps form the foundation of any relationship, as it makes a couple stronger. If the foundation is weak, then the relationship will not last. When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognizable people in the world. While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.